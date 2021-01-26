Vital access for all

PERSONS who are in the middle of a crisis or emergency situation can now access mental health resources on the recently launched website FindCareTT.com.
FindCareTT is a mental health crisis services directory where one can find effective and reliable lists of services that are relevant to one’s specific needs. The introduction of this much-needed website means individuals no longer have to hop from website to website in search of numbers for social services, helplines and other agencies that are put in place to render assistance to children, adolescents and victims of gender-based violence, among others.
This notable website, which is the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago, is a prime example of digital activism. The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for activists and change-makers to innovate and act in whatever way they can to alleviate the multilevel emergency befalling citizens, said Maria O’Brien, director of The Mindwise Project, a non-profit organisation that is focused on improving access to mental health resources.
In response to the mental health crisis that has resulted from the pandemic, The Mindwise Project had started the design and development of a Covid-19 mental health resource and data collection exercise when they were approached by the Ministry of Health and presented with the opportunity to join the technical working group, a co-ordinating entity for the Mental Health and Psycho Social Support Network of Trinidad and Tobago (MHPSS).
The MHPSS comprises the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross, the Ministry of Health, PAHO-WHO (Pan American Health Organisation-World Health Organisation), Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists, Childline, the Office of the Prime Minister and many other authorities.
Raising awareness of emergency
and crisis service providers
The aim of The Mindwise Project and the MHPSS was to create a digital platform to raise awareness of emergency and crisis service providers in T&T. In the past, Facebook articles and posts have directed people to various organisations that offer counselling and other forms of assistance.
While it is important to share information with people who need it, the challenge is that fundamentally, organisations and individuals have been sharing information in silos, instead of through one cohesive communication strategy, with participation from all organisations who are a part of it, said O’Brien.
“All of this activism, while very important, can be very confusing for the person in crisis who might see one graphic but not another. He might be a fan of one organisation, but not aware that another organisation or service specific for their needs exist,” added O’Brien.
The major difference with FindCareTT is the numbers of crisis service providers and descriptions of what they do are found on one platform. The website is also an important resource for mental health professionals, many of whom are not aware of the full scope of services available in our country and their industry as a whole.
O’Brien knows the importance of having emergency and crisis service providers in one place as being the lead of this development project and a suicide prevention advocate, she has experienced first hand how frustrating and difficult it is to find reliable, trusted information and links that she could share with persons who are in the middle of a crisis. Having FindCareTT.com makes it much easier for family members and friends to access help for their loved ones.
FindCareTT is a growing list of national and targeted resources and services, supported by all within the mental health industry who can benefit from it. It also serves as a data collection exercise not only on the type of services being offered but also on the searches being performed on the website, the popularity of certain pages and categories. The data that is collected will then be shared with the MHPSS to help inform their strategies moving forward.
To find out how you can come onboard as a sponsor and support FindCareTT, visit www.mindwisett.org.