Walk it off!

When Channel Dixon launched her non-profit organisation, Kingdom Knowledge and Wisdom Women Movement in 2017, she understood the importance of women connecting and supporting each other.
Three years later, Dixon will host “Walk Girl Walk”, her first event, on August 13, at Cascadia Conference Centre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The conference, with the theme “Rising Out of The Ashes”, is geared towards inspiring and equipping women to succeed in life.
Dixon understands what it’s like to hit rock bottom and wants to help other women reach the top. “My passion to assist young women as well as young people overall was born out of my own struggles in my earlier years.”
“Growing up in a single parent home certainly had its fair share of challenges. As if life was not already difficult for my mother, taking care of five children as well as herself, I became pregnant at age 16 and also plummeted into the same unfortunate circumstances of single parenting,” Dixon said.
Dixon, who is a born again Christian, said the theme for her “Walk Girl Walk” conference comes from the King James version Bible scripture Isaiah chapter 61:3, which states, To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes.
“To me, this scripture speaks of hope being restored in the face of difficult situations that may not appear to have a logical answer. Whether those situations are the sudden loss of a loved one, unemployment, divorce, teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, rejection and abandonment, miscarriages, mental illness, whatever the situation is, if we look to Jesus, he can take our mess and turn it into a message.
“When we turn to Jesus and put our trust in him, he connects the dots, bringing possibility to every impossible situation. My teenage pregnancy is a testimony to Isaiah 61:3. I became a teenage mother with absolutely no idea of what to do or where life would lead me onwards. I had the baby and she was born premature, weighing in at one pound, and the doctors told us that they had little or no hope of her survival.
Dixon added, “As a teenage mother, I had challenges greater than my years of experience. I had to believe God for every waking moment for the life of my daughter. There were moments when I visited her at the hospital and it appeared as though things were getting better with her, then suddenly it plummeted into devastation again.
“Eventually, my daughter was discharged at four pounds, and I was able to take her home. That baby is now a 24-year-old young lady who graduated from secondary school as the valedictorian and is currently in her second semester pursuing her degree in Human Resource Management. I can say throughout those challenges that seemed impossible at that time, God indeed gave me beauty for ashes, and I was able to rise from what seemed to be a chapter in a story that had no end,” Dixon said.
But Dixon was determined to succeed. “I returned to school four years after having my daughter to achieve five O’level subjects and haven’t stopped since with certificates in psychology from The UWI Open Campus,” said Dixon.
Dixon, who recently graduated with a diploma in events management level three, said it is important for women to support each other. She said women attending the conference will have an uplifting experience. This is a free, uplifting, empowering, and motivating experience, with live entertainment and refreshments.
“The main purpose of ‘Walk Girl Walk’ is to educate and influence women and young girls to make informed decisions to better assist them in having a successful life,” Dixon said.
She added, “We have also networked with various people who can assist with mentorship and counselling and other wellness services. To anyone going through something out there, if you’re going to look back, it should be to see how far God brought you from, because your feet can only lead you to what your eyes are looking at,” Dixon concluded.