Wall to Wall Carnival!

Take a drive along Fisher Avenue in St Ann’s and you’ll be sure to get a taste of Carnival through artist Jackie Hinkson’s body of work. The artist has displayed a series of murals, which spotlight Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago, titled “Game of Words”. The Carnival imagery provides a platform for social and political commentary as well as a vivid representation of the celebration of this country’s culture.
Hinkson, who began painting murals in the 80s said his body of work provides a strong emphasis on words as they are used in all levels of daily life. He enjoys allowing viewers to decide upon their own interpretation of his presentation, and according to the artiste, “The subject matter appears on the surface,” and is certainly not one-dimensional.
“The “characters” in these works are either characters as they appear in real life or characters presented metaphorically as Carnival players. So, a personality known to the public may appear as a robber or devil or Pierrot, etc.
“Throughout most of these murals my ideas and emotions are expressed through Carnival imagery, metaphorically, giving the impression that life and events here are like a Carnival band passing by, from one section to another. So, for example, the constant confrontation between our two main political forces is expressed visually in a clash of two steelbands. Or, the drama and entertainment of a controversial incident is highlighted in a Carnival lamp post street sign ad with the names of the main players colourfully painted,” Hinkson said.
It left to the viewer, Hinkson noted, to decide.
“I leave it to the viewer to decide whether I’m being satirical, critical or just an observer. But I do admit to feeling more and more that I, and I assume the public, are being besieged daily with words and opinions to the point where meaningful actions begin to matter less.
“In the recognisable imagery, is not necessarily the only one or the dominant one. Art is often oblique. I do admit that generally in these works, as evidenced in the exhibition title ‘Game Of Words’, there is a strong emphasis on words as they are used at all levels of our daily life and on my reaction to this phenomenon. “As always, as an artist, I observe my environment in all its aspects and respond to it mainly emotionally, and in my case, visually. This vision of my society and of the world I must communicate to the public,” Hinkson said. Hinkson has very fond memories of Carnival, growing up in the 50s. “As a child around 1950 I witnessed a Carnival that for the most part no longer exists. I lived not far from the famous Red Army steelband (later Merrymakers). In the decade of the 50s, I knew when all mas came down Frederick Street. I knew Carnival when characters like minstrels, Robbers, bats and devils roamed the streets entertaining and interacting with the public. I witnessed a steelband clash in the 50s. I am not making a comparison, favourable or unfavourable, with now.
Hinkson’s murals are between five to six feet in height and vary from 50 to 190 feet in length. In some instances, his murals took up to a decade to complete. “One of the murals was done some ten years ago. It probably took a couple of years to produce. The others were done over the last couple of years more or less during the Covid period, from 2020 to now. The large black and white panels are enlarged prints of a charcoal drawing, some 4 by 15 feet, that was done between 2004 and 2008. It celebrates traditional mas mainly,” Hinkson said.
During the last two years, Hinkson has been able to focus more on his work, due to the restriction of movement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “As a committed artist I work no matter the circumstances. In fact, because of decreased public activity and disruption I was able to focus more on my work.
Hinkson’s work has evolved over the years. “With age and experience one’s vision of the world changes thereby influencing what you paint, what subject matter and how you interpret it. For example, 40 years ago I painted far more landscapes, etc; now I focus more on social observation. I still paint plein-air though. I have expanded my repertoire of mediums. I sketch, draw on a small scale, I produce huge charcoal drawings, I paint in oils, acrylics and watercolours, I carve life size wood figures and I paint murals.”