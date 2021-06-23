Waterbirds find sanctuary

Waterbird

Two purple gallinules paused in their strut across the grasses, the stark white feathers under their tails twitching characteristically, eyes alert for any untoward movement. I raised my camera and immediately they bolted for the nearest stand of fringing vegetation and climbed to safer heights.

Three of these birds peered down from the protective layers of branches and leaves, their tails still in typical upswinging mode.

Because this species was hunted on a large scale in the past, and, according to the owner of the lands, it still is, this threesome displayed obvious wariness of humans.

Richard Sookoo of Kato’s Ranch and Off-road Track and other members of the Cumuto South community have known the purple gallinule as the water-man.

“This place was lagoon and people used to come and shoot out the water-man. About three years ago I dug these ponds just to create a sanctuary for these birds. When people come to our off-road shows, they not only come for the fun of the mud but the quiet and beauty of the countryside here.

“When they see all these birds, they always want to come back and enjoy seeing them, especially the water-man.”

“The ponds have sardines for kingfishers and lilies for those like the spurwing and, of course, the water-man. These birds don’t swim much but they like to walk on the lily pads floating on the water and feed on the insects and other titbits they find.”

‘A safe place now’

“These ponds don’t ever dry up, so they always have food and water, whereas during bad dry seasons, the lagoon used to dry up and it was easy for youths to walk and shoot them out. Rain this year kept the ravine flowing and the flats green. It is a safe place for them now because we stopped the youths from harassing them. The Praedial Larceny Squad assists us in protecting these birds so that is why we have so many different kinds in a public space.”

A large group of yellow-hooded black birds, or ‘ricey’, as Sookoo calls them, made their presence known in the nearby vegetation, their bright yellow heads appearing like sunshiny flowers among the green leaves. ‘Ricey’ was the name given to them by rice farmers because they always used to be in the rice fields.

They were indeed a noisy bunch, but their calls were hushed by the sudden ruckus kicked up by a group of wattled jacanas that rose into the air and landed some way off, most of them a pretty sight with the yellow of their wings exposed when they kept them open for some time.

These ‘spurwings’, as they are called by locals, are also a favourite of people coming to view the birds because of this ‘stage act’ as some call the excitable nature of this species.

Large birds such as ‘crao’ and chicken hawks kept to the camouflage that the vegetation afforded them. Views of these birds were best had from points atop the hillock overlooking the ponds and as with most species of local wildlife, early morning and late evening are the best times to view their activities.

One special treat is the raucous flight of hundreds of parrots passing over the area during the late afternoon. Sometimes they alight on the tall trees encircling the ponds, keeping up their loud screams and squawks, and other times they maintain their noisy passage over the area directly to their roosting grounds in the distance.

It is interesting that benches have been placed around the sanctuary for the comfort and relaxation of the viewing public, but the birds also find these convenient perches to preen themselves. Usually, one would have to visit one of our wetlands to see such a variety of waterbirds, but here in the heart of southern farmlands and entertainment areas, there is no shortage of them.

