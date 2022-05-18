Late last month when the United Nations Development Programme (T&T) issued a call to the nation’s youth to share their concerns about the environment and offer ideas for defending their country and the planet against climate change, the response was immediate and informed.
On this occasion, they were ready to have their say in the hope that their voices would be heard when Trinidad and Tobago delivers its report to the Stockholm+50 International Environmental conference in Sweden on June 2-3.
On Monday, the contribution of T&T’s youth to the national report will be consolidated with those of women and Indigenous groups, the business sector, trade unions, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the Government at the UNDP’s National Consultation on the Environment at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain.
In T&T, as everywhere else, young people are taking the lead on the environment because they see themselves as the generation that will have to contend with the brunt of the climate change catastrophe caused by the generations before them.
At the UNDP’s Youth Forum in late April, no one at the round table was yet born when world leaders got together in Stockholm in 1972 to formally declare that the Earth’s future was being endangered by human activity.
By then, scientists had already identified the greenhouse effect, in which heat was being trapped close to the Earth’s surface due to the increased emission of carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere, disrupting and damaging the delicate intricacy of the global ecosystem supporting the planet’s life forms, including human life.
Today, 50 years later, most of those who were at the 1972 Stockholm conference have passed on, leaving the responsibility for other generations.
From their contributions at UNDP’s online discussion, it was evident that T&T’s youth recognise they are coming of age at a time when the Earth’s condition is dire. Far from slowing down, the warming of the planet is picking up pace. In India and Pakistan this past week, temperatures ran as high as 49 and 51°C, respectively, breaking heatwave records.
‘Our actions are what inspire
the next generation’
In the session moderated by Chandelle O’Neil, UNDP assistant Sarah Prince, herself a youth, rallied the group, saying: “We have a voice; let’s use it.” And they did.
The discussion that flowed was remarkable for its spirit of can-do in the face of worry and pessimism. Even as he expressed Tobago’s anxiety over the evidence of coastal erosion in Tobago, Sean McCoon, manager of the NGO group Environment Tobago, was undaunted: “Our actions are what inspire the next generation. In my experience as an environmental activist, you’ll find that it is the younger ones who are interested in doing.”
Among the concerns shared across the virtual space that day were lax enforcement of environmental laws; lack of financing to support environmental efforts; low visibility and even complete absence of youth and marginalised groups in the policy-making process; and the challenge of keeping people and organisations together and building networks of co-operation and collaboration.
Aware that the burden of climate change will fall more heavily on their shoulders than on today’s decision-makers, many youth representatives spoke of their efforts in organising people around the environment, going green, mentoring children, lobbying for resources to implement mitigation projects and generally stepping up to responsibility. Being an advocate for the environment is a badge they wear with pride, which is why, for many, it makes no sense for the youth to be left out of the policy-making process.
A report commissioned for the upcoming Stockholm+50 conference titled “Charting a Youth Vision for a Just and Sustainable Future” found that more than half of the respondents to a survey conducted for the report said they feel anxiety due to climate change.
With half of the world’s population under the age of 30, the report produced by the Stockholm Environment Institute and the Asian research institute CEEW lobbied for the voice of youth in decisions that will shape the future:
“Youth need greater decision-making, financial and political power to become the leaders of tomorrow that transform the status quo. For this to happen, governance needs to be reformed to ensure better youth inclusivity, interconnectedness and accountability, with education and capacity building of youth playing a key role. Policymakers need to accelerate youth representation in major political forums, but also to go beyond that to actively act on and implement youth recommendations, as well as giving youth the power to do so themselves.”
Monday’s National Consultation on the Environment is open to the public.
Anyone wishing to participate in the discussion can use the following link: https://undp.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuceyrrTMrG9OzMcLC62YWoMXp1F5zv07A.
The proceedings begin at 9.30 a.m. and continues to 3.15 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/UNDPTT and on YouTube.
The online audience will be able to feed their comments and questions into the proceedings.