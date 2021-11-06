We just have to BELIEVE!!

John Thomas is making a Christmas wish upon a star.
The classical vocalist spread joy and hope with the staging of his annual Yuletide “Believe” concert from December 2 to 5 at the Queen’s Hall safe zone in St Ann’s.
Thomas said his 2021 theme of “Wish Upon a Star” is inspired by the Christmas story of the three wise men being led by a bright star to the baby Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
Living under the loom of a global pandemic has left many people in need of a similar guiding light, Thomas mused.
“While I was planning the show, I kept thinking about the star that led the three wise men to Jesus and what it symbolises. I went down an entire Christmas star rabbit hole. There are many explanations as to what the star was. Some say it was a comet, others say that it was a conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn that created it. I even read somewhere that it was conjunction between Jupiter, Regulus and Venus,” Thomas started during an interview with the Kitcharee on Tuesday evening.
“What I liked about all these explanations was that in each one it seemed like the entire universe was conspiring to guide these men to where they needed to go. I found that weirdly comforting. It also occurred to me that it took some faith and courage for those men to follow that star. To be led requires a level of surrender. Surrendering to the light in the face of darkness requires strength of character,” he continued.
Thomas said “plagues and periods of great depression” were things he read about in story books as a child. He never imagined living through a period like that in present day, but is adamant that a favourable outcome hinges on maintaining a positive perspective.
“I feel the sadness and the fear around me and I find myself asking the same question: How are we to live through this?
“I don’t know that I have the answer to that question. I wish I did. One of my heroes is a lady by the name of Edith Eger. She is a holocaust survivor who lost everyone in her family. When she was rescued, she was traumatised and consumed with guilt for not dying when her family had. Part of her journey to recovery was realising that in the face of darkness there is always a choice. She chose life, she chose joy. I choose to believe that we will be able to get through this darkness and we shall have some laughs and songs to light the way this Christmas,” he said.
An all-star line up
A stellar star-studded cast and high production value has seen Believe become a must attend for Christmas music lovers.
This year’s cast features parang queen Alicia Jaggasar, actress Cecilia Salazar, pianist Johanna Chuckaree, as well as vocalists the St Hilaire Brothers, Tricia Lee Kelshall, Curtis Jordan, Mahalia Pierre, Aurora Tardieu, Clarice Beeput, Nakita Gadsby, Charlie Griffith, Justine Zephyrine and Victoria Griffith.
Cellist Chelsea Fensom, pan soloist Adrian Jaikaran, the St Joseph’s Convent Choir, the Eastern Chorale and the Karline Brathwaite Dancers are also scheduled to appear during the four-night concert series.
Staging the concert in the middle of a pandemic is an exercise in overcoming limitations, Thomas said.
“It has forced us to get creative in ways that we otherwise may not have. In some ways, it has enhanced the quality of our production as we have been forced to incorporate technology in very creative and exciting ways,” he said.
Thomas ensured that all pandemic protocols will be in place at the venue. Disin Tech Bio Hazard Solutions has been contracted to sanitise the hall and all patrons are required to walk with their National ID and vaccination cards.
“They (Disin) are going to use nano technology to create a bio dome for an added layer of protection. It’s actually pretty cool as all touch points would be germ and Covid free. I am a committed germophobe, so I love that,” he said.
Opening night will also mark the launch of The Denyse Plummer Foundation, Thomas revealed. Patrons are asked to walk with spare toys to donate at the event. There will also be a marketplace at the venue, he noted.
Ultimately, Thomas hopes his concert brings a moment of joy to nationals suffering through the lost of loved ones and all those concerned over those hospitalised in the nation’s Intensive Care Units (ICU).
“My intention this year, more than any other year is to try to make people happy during a really hard time. If we could provide just the smallest respite from all the grief and anxiety that people are feeling, then my living shall not be in vain,” he concluded.