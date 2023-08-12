WE LIT! Project... gearing up for its second year

The WE LIT! Project, sponsored by the JB Fernandes Memorial Trust, is gearing up for an eagerly anticipated second year. Administered by the Bocas Lit Fest, this annual programme is gaining momentum as it champions the transformative influence of English language and literature.
Targeted at pupils in Forms 1 to 6, WE LIT! introduces underserved youth to the captivating world of literature through a blend of immersive in-person experiences and engaging online components. The project strives to elevate the academic performance of the pupils in English language and literature, by fostering the development of literary skills, empowering students to become more confident. The programme extends beyond academics, with elements that contribute to participants’ overall well-being. With workshops and activities designed to spark enthusiasm for language and literature education, enrollees will be encouraged to explore the realms of reading and writing.
This year’s edition, which was launched on Bocas Lit Fest’s social media on 21 July, has already received numerous signups and proof of keen interest. In 2022, WE LIT! recorded a cohort of over 2,500 secondary school pupils across Trinidad and Tobago participating in online workshops, a national school tour and free CSEC lessons classes in English language and literature. Among them, 14 teens aged 13 to 17 became published authors through the WE LIT! Student Chapbook, titled On the Day I Was Born.
At the heart of the WE LIT! Project is the Creative Writing Camp, led by prize-winning novelist, poet, and journalist Lisa Allen-Agostini. Valued at $600, camp participation will be offered to interested pupils free of charge. The project also comprises a School Tour, driven by past First Citizens National Poetry Slam Champion Derron Sandy, blending spoken word and drama, and CSEC English A and B lessons. Adding to the excitement is the WE LIT! Travelling Journal, which beckons pupils to explore various genres, through online workshops, with stories crafted from their own experiences and imagination. Standout submissions will be celebrated through publication, reminiscent of the successful 2022 student chapbook.
