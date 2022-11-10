We MUST do better!

“NO matter what, as long as we love one another we would be okay, and we would come out of any sink hole”.
That empowering message of hope from chutney soca star Raymond Ramnarine was like a soothing cup of hot cocoa on a rainy Thursday morning.
Ramnarine and his Dil-e-Nadan band will stage “Love One Another”, the concert, tomorrow night, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. The event is sold out. Showtime is 8.30 p.m.
An eternal optimist, Ramnarine says despite rising incidents of violent crime, increasing food prices and a recent US government travel advisory against coming to these shores, Trinidad and Tobago remains a loving society. The nation needs to be reminded of that fact, he added.
“Man, we can never have enough messages of love. I always say this to friends, to bandmates and to people in the business, I am so appreciative that God has blessed me with this talent to be an entertainer and a musician. And I will continue to use this vessel to spread love through music,” Ramnarine told the Express during a phone interview yesterday.
Ramnarine said when he was taking his son to school yesterday morning, hecheard the discussion on radio about the US advisory. While it was upsetting, he says “we can’t be upset; the world is looking at us”.
“We in a lil situation now with the crime. Nobody wants crime. They used to say it was only in the East and then they say just the West, but now it is everywhere. Right in my little village of Gasparillo we had incidents. It scary because it’s getting closer to home,” he lamented.
While worrying, however, he says the nation must remember that criminal elements remain in the minority and called on mainstream media and influencers on social media to do more to showcase the good works being done daily on these islands.
“We have a majority of good thinking citizens in Trinidad. But we getting scared. When you open the newspaper every day you see killings and kidnappings, it becomes worrisome to you. Especially me being a family man with a wife and kids it scary. But, we all need as a collaborative effort to push the good things that happen in T&T. A lot of good things happen daily yuh know. They jus not being highlighted,” he maintained.
Nervous like
first time
Ramnarine admitted to being “nervous about returning to a local stage”. After a two-year forced pandemic hiatus and a string on performances in North America and Europe, he says there is some anxiety about appearing before an expectant sold-out home crowd. “This is the big return. You won’t believe how nervous I am. This show was sold out months ago. (promoter) Randy (Glasgow) said to be me right now we have enough requests to sell out NAPA, but our dates and schedule didn’t allow for a date change,” he said.
Ramnarine said his fans can expect a meaningful transference of love from stage tomorrow. The “Tum Sath Ho” singer called on more local acts to send out more positive messages saying whether they want to accept it or not, entertainers have a responsibility to society the moment they take up a microphone and climb atop the public platform of a sound stage.
“As an artiste you could never underestimate the power of a microphone to inspire people and to change lives. We could run away and say we doh wanna be role models, but it comes with the territory. What we do, what we say, on and off stage, could inspire others. So leh we try to do the right things. I use my microphone be it a corporate event or concert, in or outside of T&T, the message of love is strong. We could be jumping up on the road, thousands of people, the message is still love,” he said.
Artistes should not allow negative social media comments from deterring them from helping their community, he added. The Ramnarine brothers’ efforts to bring food, water and supplies to those in need during island wide flooding in 2019 and during the heights of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 were met with some skeptical comments on their social media pages.
“We go out there and do things sometimes without help from sponsors and sometimes when you document you get negative responses from people. An out-ah-timing man will say ‘wham you looking for fame?’ But we document it not for any exposure, but to bring awareness to others. Maybe another entertainer will say ‘nah boy thas a good ting wha Raymond do let me go do it too’.
“My dad (retired musician Ramnarine “Tole” Moonilal) always taught me as you grow and mature in music and yuh life, focus on pleasing the majority. You could never please the entire world, the minority - leave them, they would eventually fall in,” he said.
This is a time for unity, Ramnarine added. He called on the national community to come together to help those most in need and to echo his messages of love.
“I know we could do better than this as a people and a society. I beg you hold on one another and let we love up one another. And I promise you we will all be okay,” Ramnarine concluded.