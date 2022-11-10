We MUST do better!

“NO matter what, as long as we love one another we would be okay, and we would come out of any sink hole”.

That empowering message of hope from chutney soca star Raymond Ramnarine was like a soothing cup of hot cocoa on a rainy Thursday morning.

Ramnarine and his Dil-e-Nadan band will stage “Love One Another”, the concert, tomorrow night, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. The event is sold out. Showtime is 8.30 p.m.