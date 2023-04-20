We need more love!

Love.
That’s the most potent weapon these islands can wield against a troubling increase in incidents of violent and fatal crime, says young singers Aaron Duncan and Katelin Sultan.
Duncan, 19, says he has been left “really hurt” by recent crime stats because he knows they do not reflect the “real love Trinbagonians have for each other”.
“It hurts me because I know that we as a people really do love each other in this twin-island (republic), and all we need to do is show each other that love and affection, which would inevitably reduce the chances of crime in our country,” a sombre Duncan told the Express on Wednesday.
The rising soca star says he teamed with nine-year-old chutney soca sensation Sultan to echo that very sentiment on their new single, “Love One Another”. The music video for the single, which was written and produced by Duncan, is currently available on YouTube.
“Our song is undoubtedly our way of telling the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago that all we need is to love, care and respect each other to create a stronger form of unity amongst us,” Duncan continued.
Sultan, who was named Chutney Soca Queen and placed fifth overall at the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch finals, called on “all good, law-abiding citizens” to “encourage and motivate each other” and to join their love movement to “help us make a positive change”.
“This song is very special to me. The lyrical content is very powerful. I have been trying to make a positive change in the music industry for the past three years, and this particular song really helped me to express how I feel about my country,” an outspoken Sultan told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday morning.
Knowing Duncan has walked a similar path to the one she is currently on, from child singer to adult star, made their musical connection even more fulfilling, Sultan added.
“Working with Aaron Duncan was an amazing experience. I have learnt so much from Aaron in a short space of time. I truly admire his dedication towards music. He is very talented and great to work with.
“I believe this is the first project of many to come with Aaron and I. I have looked up to him as a big brother and we really connected through music. He is certainly one to guide me, as his experience is very similar to mine compared to other artistes.
“I’m grateful that we crossed paths and we were able to bring forward such a wonderful song representing our culture. We are the future,” Sultan beamed.
A nation in need of more positive messages
Duncan, meanwhile, says young people in T&T are in desperate need of more positive messages from their peers. The St George’s College graduate believes the desire to do the right thing and make helpful contributions to society is ingrained in all humans and simply needs to be activated.
“Positive messages are necessary, especially for the youth of our nation. Overall, however, it has an impact. Positivity is embedded in us all, love is embedded in us all as humans. We just need to be able to embrace it. And I believe by singing positive music, it will always have an impact on the people who want to hear positivity in their space and circle,” he reasoned.
Embracing and mentoring aspiring young talent in your respective field is one way to help start the conversation, he added. Duncan is walking that talk by taking young Sultan under his wing.
“Katelin is indeed a superstar. Everything that she’s done so far has been incredible. Her journey totally reminds me of mine. Coming up in the juniors, creating history and making my mark from there; Katelin is on the same wavelength, and she is well on her way to becoming the next big chutney superstar of Trinidad and Tobago. I am honoured to do this project alongside her,” he said.
The gifted singer/songwriter, who recently opened his own music studio, says his advice to his young co-star would be the same for any young talent emerging in T&T: “never give up”.
“It is obvious that she is the next big thing, the future. However, there would always be a lot of challenges that come with that. I would advise her to stay focused, never give up and always believe that she can do anything she puts her mind to. The same advice would go to any youth that is aspiring to be an artiste of Trinidad and Tobago or the world stage,” he said.
Sultan embraced those praises and promises to “always do her best” to live up to the potential other musicians see and predict from her career.
“Very soon I intend to start touring, as I have gathered many international followers on social media who are hoping to see me perform live for them soon.
“I have a few charity projects I am working on to help some people in need with my prize money, and lots more. Look out for fantastic things from myself, and my sister Kaylee as well. I am very proud of myself and I will continue doing my best,” she concluded.