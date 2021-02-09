‘We need more songs of love’

The indefatigable Soca Elvis is back, this time with a message of love.
Michael “Zoom” Salloum made his name on the calypso and soca circuit during the 90s with his Caribbean-influenced impersonation of American rock icon Elvis Presley.
Salloum hung up his sparkling deep V-necks and bell-bottoms over a decade ago to focus on the “Zoom” side of his performing persona. An incarnation, he says, is a depiction of his truer self as an artiste.
The Woodbrook-born showman has however returned to “The King” to echo a timely message of love, with a remake of Presley’s 1961 hit “Only Fools Rush In”. The Bobby Mohan-proudced track features Shazeena “Shazie” Ramsumair of the band Workshop 868.
“We need a lot more love in the country. With what we going through now, with the pandemic and all the stuff happening to women, men need to take more time and think about what they doing in their relationships,” Salloum told the Express yesterday.
Salloum said he is deeply saddened by the recent reports of violent acts towards women in Trinidad and Tobago, and singled out the recent murders of Ashanti Riley, 18, and Andrea Bharatt, 22, as most troubling.
Bharatt reportedly never made it home after taking a taxi to her Arima home on January 29. Her body was discovered last week off a precipice in Aripo. Riley went missing in similar circumstances on November 29 last year. Her body was found on December 4 at a watercourse in La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
“Nobody knows why the people that did these horrible things did what they did, but what is clear is we need a lot more love in this world. We had a lot of domestic violence reports during the lockdown caused by the pandemic last year and that was concerning, but this is a whole other level and it is unacceptable,” he said.
All must accept responsibility
Collective responsibility has to be accepted by all nationals for allowing attacks on women, Salloum said. As an artiste, he admits to being guilty of glorifying misogynistic lyrics in the past. He called on all creatives to be more aware and sensitive to the content of their artistic works.
“I and all guilty of doing songs just to be popular. I sang songs about glorifying rum and some of the lyrics in it wasn’t the best message. Yes, we living in a real world and we have to sing songs about everything we see; they have ganja songs, rum songs and love songs. But we have to also be aware about what we singing. I, for one, will never sing a gun song or a song about violence. I totally against that,” he said.
Salloum said he is heartened however by the 2021 soca releases he has heard, which largely promote unity and strength in the face of a deadly and economically debilitating global pandemic.
“I love some of the songs I’m hearing. Machel (Montano), Farmer (Nappy—Darryl Henry) and Ola (Olatunji Yearwood) have really impressed me, and I really love the music this year. One of my fav songs this year is ‘Knack a Ting’ by Dil-e-Nadan. I like the way the artistes are going,” he said.
Salloum said this reappearance of Soca Elvis is more of a cameo than a resurgence, so fans of his loveable character should relish this rare appearance.
“Well, is not really a full comeback, to say. The funny thing is people who didn’t know Soca Elvis is Michael ‘Zoom’ Salloum is vice versa. But seeing this is an Elvis Presley song, using the Soca Elvis persona for it. It’s not something I do very often. I mean, still have my bald head,” Salloum joked.
The right offer however could see him regrowing his sideburns and practising his “Thank you very much”, he said.
“I do miss it, yuh know, being Soca Elvis. But I will only go back into full time if I get a foreign contract where people require a Caribbean Elvis image for like a (Las) Vegas or cruise ship contract. But, for now, he’s back to sing about love because we need more of it,” he concluded.