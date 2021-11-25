“We wanna live.”
That empowering declaration was first made in song by husband-and-wife duo Carl and Carol Jacobs in 1987.
Back then, the pair were championing the resilience of the people of T&T in the face of a crippling economic recession and other socio-economic challenges of the day.
It’s an uplifting message that contemporary soca acts Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Terri Lyons believe needs to be echoed today.
With the country facing the immense challenge of the ongoing global pandemic and all its economic ramifications, both performers say the time was right to bring the Jacobs’ message of hope full-circle.
“I was just going through YouTube and looking for songs, and I happen to come across the ‘We Want to Live’ project. We (together with producer Madman Yohann of Ultimate Rejects) reached out to Carl and Carol and, to our surprise, he was interested in not just letting us to do the cover, but he also wanted to be a part of it,” Swappi told the Express about the upcoming project yesterday.
The remake stays true to the original theme and melody, save for a few updated tones, Swappi said. Once the track was laid out, he said, they decided to reach out to Lyons to help bring “more power and meaning to the project”.
“It’s like we are the modern-day Carl and Carol, so to speak. Terri came to studio and put her vocals down, and when Carl did his thing the track became a monster,” Swappi related.
Swappi said from the onset, it was important to keep nostalgic feel of the track alive.
“We decided not to change the lyrics because everything we are experiencing now still pertains to the lyrics he sang way back then 30-something years ago. Everyone wants to live. Vaccinated or unvaccinated. Covid or no Covid. Everybody just wants to live,” Swappi added.
Calypsonians predicting
like Nostradamus
The relevance of Carl and Carol’s 34-year-old track is testament to the foresight of the great calypso artiste of yesteryear, Lyons remarked.
The reigning National Calypso Monarch (2020) says the way in which many calypsonians predicted future happenings and documented them in song through the years is awe-inspiring for any creative.
“A lot of the songs previous to our time tell of happenings today. They were like Nostradamus. Not just Carl and Carol, but David Rudder is another artiste who sang a lot of things that are relevant to now. That is what you call everlasting work,” Lyons said.
Lyons, the daughter of soca icon Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons, said she first encountered “We Wanna Live” while attending primary school at Nelson Street Girls’ RC in Port of Spain.
“I grew up watching it Carl and Carol Jacobs on television. Then I had the change to grow up knowing those icons personally. They aren’t just artistes, they were for the people so they were more entwined with things of the world, things we would not pay attention to and say ‘that eh go happen now’.
“They were able to sing of something back then that is affecting us now in the future,” Lyons said.
Being able to bring profound messages through calypso to a younger audience is both a joy and a duty, Lyons said.
“It’s an exciting feeling because these are the songs you want the younger ones to remember and to be aware of. Being one of the people to bring back a song like this to younger generations, and also to remind the older ones who haven’t heard it in a while is an honour,” Lyons said.
Lyons admitted to being concerned over the rising Covid cases on the islands. Navigating the weeks and months ahead will require total commitment and buy-in from the entire population, she reckons.
“We have people who just want to live. And I’m not just talking about Covid. Sometimes we are the ones who end up in a situation caused by other people, the powers that make wrong decisions and we are the ones fighting up in the end.
“Some of us go hungry, lose jobs and end up on the breadline, and end up having to doing things we preached we would never do in order to feed our children and keep a roof over our heads.
“We have to all come together and understand it’s a ripple effect. The song entails all these things. We just want to live, like, in peace,” Lyons concluded.