“We wanna live.”

That empowering declaration was first made in song by husband-and-wife duo Carl and Carol Jacobs in 1987.

Back then, the pair were championing the resilience of the people of T&T in the face of a crippling economic recession and other socio-economic challenges of the day.

It’s an uplifting message that contemporary soca acts Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Terri Lyons believe needs to be echoed today.