After being silenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, WeBeat St James Live will return to the St James Amphitheatre, Western Main Road, St James, for the first time in two years.
The long-awaited 2022 revival of the cultural and social celebration of pan music, tassa, calypso and popular music will take place from June 24 to June 26.
The weekend production scaled down from the original ten days will showcase three of its most popular events ie steelband concert, vintage calypso and Health & Wellness Day.
The activities commence on June 24 with the Health & Wellness programme in conjunction with the Diabetes Association of Trinidad & Tobago and the Lions Club of Port of Spain North from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free to the public.
Exponents of the vintage calypso genre under the WeKaiso banner will perform in the evening. Some of the featured artistes include Scrunter, Johnny King, SuperBlue, Brother Valentino, Funny with David Bereaux backed by Vincent Rivers & D Soca Unit.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Pan talent will close off the activities on Sunday June 26 with seven of the popular orchestras inclusive of First Citizens Super Novas, NGC Couva Joylanders, HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, Shell Invaders, Proman Starlift along with community steelbands St James Tripolians and Rescott Power Stars. Patrons will be welcomed by African drumming. Starting time is 6 p.m.
Tickets priced at $150 are available at Crosby’s St James and at the venue on the day of the events.
Also in keeping with tradition, The St James Community Improvement