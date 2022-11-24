Welcome the Kings and Queens!

“Trinidad mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa ah de airport mi just land ya, mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa Queen’s Park Savannah.”
THAT impromptu chant from Jamaican reggae icon Capelton (Clifton Bailey III) after walking through the arrival gate at Piarco International airport on Wednesday night has reggae fans around the islands buzzing.
The Fireman, as the St Mary’s, Jamaica-born artiste is fondly called, forms part of an all-star reggae quartet set to appear tomorrow at the Kings of the Earth reggae concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain,
Reggae legends Sizzla Kalonji (Miguel Collins), Cocoa Tea (Calvin Scott) and Anthony B (Keith Blair) will join The Prophet in sharing top billing at the showcase. Sizzla’s son Meleku (Melech Miguel-Kayodeye Collins), as well as, local reggae acts Queen Omega (Jeneile Osborne), Kushite (Tanesha Stowe), and Jalifa (Kalifa Nataki Alexis) are also set to appear.
Promoter Matthew Dasent says the reggae icons received kingly welcomes to T&T and all systems are a go for a great show. The four spent Thursday morning touring schools in east Port of Spain, Dasent said.
“The artistes are extremely excited. They went on a community tour, they went to Rose Hill Primary and a couple other schools in east Port of Spain. They were genuinely excited to meet and interact with the people especially the children,” Dasent told the Express during a phone interview yesterday.
The event promoter said the four Jamaican reggae men are part of his attempt to bring a positive energy and consciousness back to T&T.
“Everything is ready to go and we are expecting a great show tomorrow. We chose this cast because we are setting out on a return to consciousness. Over the past 10 to 15 years the conscious reggae content has been side-lined and we felt we had to bring it back,” Dasent said.
A royal welcome
Sizzla received a royal welcome to Trinidad on Wednesday night. The “Praise Ye Jah” singer was greeted by a group of African drummers upon his arrival at Piarco. The Kingston, Jamaica-native knelt and bowed down to drummers in a show of respect before greeting each one of them personally.
Dasent said all four entertainers were elated not just to be called to performed here, but also to actively support the Kings of the Earth initiative in light of rising incidents of violent crime in T&T.
“They were all excited from the first moment we spoke to them. Not only are they extremely excited, they were happy to see the concept. The concept is really needed in this environment with the crime and just the whole heavy energy of the place. And if you listen to their content from 15 years ago it still relevant to today,” Dasent added.
The right music and messages can calm minds and hearts, Dasent said. While he concedes a music concert on its own can’t have a measurable impact on lowering crime stats, the value in the messaging of asking young people to be more conscious and aware of their actions and thoughts cannot be underestimated.
“I can’t say this is the answer, but why not. Why don’t we try to do something positive. We could only try. At the end of the day, we all know this by itself cant stop crime, but the whole concept of being conscious and aware is something we not putting enough emphasis on, we need to bring that back,” Dasent said.
Dasent promised a safe event saying there is adequate security and safe parking facilities at the venue.
“What else can I say. The venue is ready, secured parking and all concessions are in place. We have a lot of surprises in store and that includes a number of T&T reggae star alongside sound systems and DJs. People are going to be talking about this show,” Dasent concluded.