Welcome the Kings and Queens!

“Trinidad mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa ah de airport mi just land ya, mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa Queen’s Park Savannah.”

THAT impromptu chant from Jamaican reggae icon Capelton (Clifton Bailey III) after walking through the arrival gate at Piarco International airport on Wednesday night has reggae fans around the islands buzzing.

The Fireman, as the St Mary’s, Jamaica-born artiste is fondly called, forms part of an all-star reggae quartet set to appear tomorrow at the Kings of the Earth reggae concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain,