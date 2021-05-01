Well yes, is Nah!

Nah! It’s an everyday colloquial expression that can denote both disapproval or approval, show disdain or pleasure and depending on inflection, tell you whether to start or stop.
Thanks to George Singh and his Southex Event Management Company, Nah now has a whole new meaning. It’s the title of their hit satirical social media show clips which have undoubtedly been popping up all week on your social media feed.
The Saturday-Night-Live-style comedy features laugh-out-loud shorts featuring appearances from chutney music biggest stars like comedian/singer Kenneth Supersad playing a ridiculous news anchor; Adesh Samaroo a confrontational cowboy; and Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) a blundering bartender.
Singh said he got the idea for Nah about a year ago during the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and engaged producer Vern Teekasingh of Playback Productions. Together they developed and grew the concept of the made-for-social-media satirical show and continue to work weekly to bring the vision to life episode by episode.
“We wanted to create a product that entailed short comedy skits designed especially for social media. A show that would touch on all the aspects of Caribbean culture, touching on our artistes, their music and the general vibe of the Caribbean,” Singh explained during a recent exchange with the Kitcharee.
Social media is the future, Singh said. The Chutney Soca Monarch creator said while most people have large flat screen TVs and computer monitors in their home, research has shown they spend the most time looking at the smallest screen at their fingertips: their mobile phones.
“Your mobile screen has now become the most important screen. It is the screen that you look at hundreds of times during the day. We wanted to make sure that we designed the show for this market, as we were sure that we would get the most traction for the episodes via social media,” he continued.
A new stage Nah
Apart from providing much needed comic relief the show provides a highly visible platform for idle musicians and performers. Apart from Samaroo and Ravi B chutney music acts Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville), Savita Singh and Saleem Beharry have appeared on the three released episodes of the show.
“Artistes have recognised the potential and power of the show and what it can do in further developing the cultural landscape, especially at a time when the entertainment industry in particular has been on a complete shutdown,” Singh said about partnering with the chutney acts.
Getting together on set to shoot the segments has also proven a therapeutic escape from daily stresses for all involved, Singh added.
“It has been fun shooting the segments, we shoot on a Wednesday and it is a day full of laughs for all of us on set. It has brought us closer together and has sparked some life and light into what has been a dismal 14 months for the entertainment sector,” he continued.
Naturally, music is a big part of the production and apart from featuring the catalogue of the artistes making weekly cameos, Nah is also proving a potent platform from which they can launch new music.
“Many people have been doing talk show segments for social media; while that’s fine, we wanted to do something different, we wanted to find a way to get the music highlighted in a different but effective way, and what a better way but to include it in the middle of our comedy segments,” Singh revealed.
De new normal Nah
Born out of necessity Singh said virtually projects like Nah are the way forward for the local entertainment industry even beyond the pandemic. The fete-promoter says despite early calls to take the show into mainstream channels like local TV he is determined to maintain its current free stream format.
“While many people have said that we should approach TV stations with the show, we believe that the biggest audience continues to be the online audience, which is growing daily, while the market and viewers of conventional media seem to be shrinking. Our potential market for this show is the world!
Singh said over 70 per cent of their 100,000 plus daily hits originate outside of T&T, proving the show has already been picked up by the Diaspora. He said the show will be open to sponsorships and partnership to improve both production value and reach.
“In our eyes, Nah, has already been a phenomenal success with the number of people that are not only talking about the show, but also looking at it. Some of the skits have gone viral. More than 70 per cent of our online views are coming from outside of Trinidad and Tobago. USA and Canada alone make up 42 per cent of the total views. We just need sponsors to jump on to make it the financial success we know that ultimately it will be,” Singh concluded.
Gih we more Nah!