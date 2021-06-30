Wellness tourism post-Covid

Easing out of the throes of a pandemic requires caution. Countries have been slowly opening to international travel, some with grandiose itineraries to woo the customary travelling population who had been forced to live in hibernating mode for months and now need to break out of it in a holistic way.
For too long, travellers have had to be content with surfing the Internet to enjoy from afar what their bucket-list destinations have to offer while personally yearning for that first-hand intimate experience.
Soon-to-be visitors would now expect that the necessary infrastructure would have been made ready to facilitate their needs while they are still in recovery mode and reasonably priced deals offering maximum benefits would be preferred. Stakeholders would have played a major role in consultative sessions before the roll-out would have begun.
The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd TTAL will be hosting a two-day virtual conference in July titled “Exploring Wellness Tourism 360”. According to their website, local and international wellness and tourism experts will be participating with a view of building a unique brand for Tobago’s post-Covid restart.
Key stakeholders who would have been contacted for participation represent the diverse elements of the industry, one of which is “connecting with nature”.
Because Tobago’s location is at the edge of the American continental shelf, it presents excellent sanctuary for a variety of marine life that flourish in a unique blend of South American fresh water merging saline Atlantic and Caribbean waters.
Visitors to the island have always been amazed and delighted in the abundance as well as the array of spectacular flora and fauna colonising the wafting currents among the marine heights and depths that in turn present a soothing spa-like therapy to the diver.
Infrastructure needed
Director of Frontier Divers Tobago Ltd Alvin Douglas is tops in his field and is eager to take people back into the water once the Government is ready to assist. According to him, the diving fraternity has failed in securing loans from the bank because boats and equipment cannot be held as collateral.
“It is too risky because there is no marine facility and no security for these items. In short there is no infrastructure for persons to invest in the industry.”
“We would welcome the opportunity to open up, but our equipment is being rendered substandard from non-usage for almost a year and a half. Dive equipment cannot be left to sit for long periods of time because they are designed to be in the water. Insurance and maintenance costs also need to be met. Receipt of a grant would have been fine, but had we got it, it still would not have been enough.”
“The dive industry is self-regulatory, very strict, so you find that you would not be able to operate if you do not keep the standard high. This aspect of tourism is seasonal and if any kind of resurrection is going to happen, we will see it next year, because it will take time. This is a very competitive industry, and you must have effective marketing strategy because divers are strategic planners.”
“Scuba is an active sport and has an important place in any wellness product because it is relaxing, it is physical because you get your exercise in water, and most of all it boosts your mental health.”
“Frontier Divers Tobago Ltd is also a training facility but this has been on hold until people can go into the water to train and get certified. Also problematic is various groups requesting dive tours because for that you need staff and you need equipment.”
Besides the marine environment in Tobago, another important aspect of nature in any wellness tourism drive is the showcasing of the island’s terrestrial flora and fauna.
Tobago is specially known for its unique birding experience both on its offshore habitats where migratory species as well as those resident find sanctuary, and across its mainland areas during all seasons of the year. Visitors seeking peace and relaxation find viewing the pretty colours and endearing traits of our feathered friends “angelic”, to say the least.
One knowledgeable person providing tour guiding services inclusive of birdwatching is Gladwin James, son of the renowned pioneer for bird watching in Tobago, Adolphus James. The father’s memory continues to inspire others in the signage erected in his honour, naming one of the birdwatching trails on Main Ridge after him.
His son has been in the tour guiding and birdwatching business for more than 20 years and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in providing this service on the ground. However, there has been no continuity in the James’ contribution to Tobago tourism as he has been ‘out of the loop’ for the past three years. His Web page gladtours and adventures has also suffered.
As a prime resource in the birdwatching field, he and other stakeholders will no doubt place Tobago on target as the top niche this part of the world for the wellness tourism experience, all needs addressed.