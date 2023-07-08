WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

Arena Lounge, San Fernando, was the venue for WeMasTT’s Carnival band Horus.
The launch, which took place last Sunday, marked the emergence of this new small Carnival band, and featured models wearing costumes from a few sections.
Representatives of WeMas said they want to give masqueraders the opportunity to “play mas in a safe and comfortable environment, where they are not intimidated in anyway whatsoever”.
The band intends to hit the road with no more than 400 masqueraders.
WeMas will be on the road with not more than 400 masqueraders…which is a fresh breath of air, and something that many are looking forward to.
The launch of Horus featured Shal Marshall, DJs Selector Chels, DJ Akeem Reloaded, DJ Punkster, DJ Terelle and DJ Ritchie
The evening continued with the band’s official MC and outgoing hype man, Shaun Crawford aka Shaun C, and his DJ, Jason X. Shaun C is also the public relations manager for WeMasTT.
The costume designs for Horus will be available to the public in one week’s time on the website, www.wemastt.com . The band is also on social media platforms as wemastt on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Male Costume:
“Horus - God of War and the Skies”
Female Costume:
“Hathor - Goddess of Love”
Designer:
Sandra Hordatt
Models:
Ksenija Aguilera, Chyanne Brown,
Kirsty Roopnarine, Aquil Arthur, Rondell Paul.
Coordinators:
Séjoux Lëo-Star, Shanice Dolabaille
Make-up artist:
Aliyah Fraser
Hairstylist:
Pamela Dickson
Feather artist:
Aaron Schnider