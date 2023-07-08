WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

We Mas TT

A model wears a costume from We Mas TT’s Carnival band Horus. —Photos: Sanjay Mooneram

Arena Lounge, San Fernando, was the venue for WeMasTT’s Carnival band Horus.

The launch, which took place last Sunday, marked the emergence of this new small Carnival band, and featured models wearing costumes from a few sections.

Representatives of WeMas said they want to give masqueraders the opportunity to “play mas in a safe and comfortable environment, where they are not intimidated in anyway whatsoever”.

Horus costume

Another model in a Horus costume.

The band intends to hit the road with no more than 400 masqueraders.

WeMas will be on the road with not more than 400 masqueraders…which is a fresh breath of air, and something that many are looking forward to.

The launch of Horus featured Shal Marshall, DJs Selector Chels, DJ Akeem Reloaded, DJ Punkster, DJ Terelle and DJ Ritchie

The evening continued with the band’s official MC and outgoing hype man, Shaun Crawford aka Shaun C, and his DJ, Jason X. Shaun C is also the public relations manager for WeMasTT.

The costume designs for Horus will be available to the public in one week’s time on the website, www.wemastt.com . The band is also on social media platforms as wemastt on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Male Costume:

“Horus - God of War and the Skies”

Female Costume:

“Hathor - Goddess of Love”

Designer:

Sandra Hordatt

Models:

Ksenija Aguilera, Chyanne Brown,

Kirsty Roopnarine, Aquil Arthur, Rondell Paul.

Coordinators:

Séjoux Lëo-Star, Shanice Dolabaille

Make-up artist:

Aliyah Fraser

Hairstylist:

Pamela Dickson

Feather artist:

Aaron Schnider

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A Blueprint for Stardom

A Blueprint for Stardom

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj has earned international acclaim for her contribution to hip-hop music. Brent Wilson, 38, was inspired by Minaj and others in the genre and is hoping to make his mark, too, on the world stage.

In a recent chat with Kitcharee, Wilson, a resident of Maraval said he wanted to tell local stories and capture the beauty and essence of Trinidad and Tobago, via music. He also expressed optimism that more people would gravitate towards the hip-hop genre. He issued a call for interested hip-hop artistes to come on board and enable Trinidad and Tobago to gain a place of prominence on the global map.

Ready for Pledge television series

Ready for Pledge television series

Just the mention of his name, G Anthony Joseph, and the 1990 local movie Men of Gray immediately comes to mind.

Filmed across the country, Men of Gray starred Joseph as former police officer, Joe Cameron, who is persuaded to return to the force by his old partner to tie up loose ends on an old case.

Sumerz’ Sensational Steel

Sumerz’ Sensational Steel

Drummer Kern Sumerville is a man of many hi-hats.

Sumerz, as the Barataria-born musician is fondly called by his inner circle, plays multiple instruments, leads a handful of bands and remains an in-demand pan arranger.

WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

Arena Lounge, San Fernando, was the venue for WeMasTT’s Carnival band Horus.

The launch, which took place last Sunday, marked the emergence of this new small Carnival band, and featured models wearing costumes from a few sections.

Representatives of WeMas said they want to give masqueraders the opportunity to “play mas in a safe and comfortable environment, where they are not intimidated in anyway whatsoever”.

Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

As he embarks on his own singing career, Jelani VERSE (Quacy James), often recalls the words of wisdom, imparted by his uncle, the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart): “Always remember, write music that is positive in nature. When I pass on, I want my music to live on and be relevant to any time.”

Quacy delivered his very first single in January and is now ready to unleash more music. He wants to be a household name, in T&T, the Caribbean, and the world. When they speak of him, however, the young singer wants it to always be positive.