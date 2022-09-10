West presents ‘Fragments of Carnival’

Bits and pieces of the masquerade. That’s what filmmaker Kristof West shared recently with classmates at the University College of Utrecht (UCU), in the beating heart of The Netherlands.
West presented Fragments of Carnival, a short film analysing Carnival as a space of resistance, for the university’s student-led Honours programme. The young artist has returned home with not just a bachelor’s degree in Media Studies from UCU, but also a premiere spot for his film in the upcoming 2022 trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff).
West’s Fragments of Carnival will be screened at 5.30 p.m. on September 26, at Screen-10, MovieTowne, Port of Spain.
“Actually, this is my second submission to the festival. In 2020 I debuted my film Waiting in Strange Times,” an affable West said, waving away all talk about nerves, during an open online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Set in Trinidad during the Government mandated Covid-19 lockdown, his debut film explored space and time during a period of boredom, uncertainty, confusion and fear.
This time around West, who also holds an International Baccalaureate from the Li Po Chun, United World College in Hong Kong, says there is an overwhelming feeling of excitement to share Fragments of Carnival. The project, a collaboration with Haitian artist Lynsey Laroche, allowed students from around the world to actively participate in mask making.
“The film really came to life for the purpose of documenting the process of mask making which was a workshop we led to allow our classmates to participate in making MAS(K) which gave them the opportunity to take what they learned from the lectures and apply it to a physical tool for resistance being the mask itself.
“I’m very proud of the student-led Honours programme as it was an invaluable experience which allowed us to teach what we want to learn about. This is important to me as Carnival was not a subject of discussion in many of my classes, however very applicable to academic courses,” West explained.
The project proved a valuable “case study” for topics of gender identity, music theory, racial identity, class, sexual identity, art, history, sociology and diplomacy, he said.
“We as a country have to preserve, research and educate on Carnival. I’m not nervous I’m excited for the conversations that this film will facilitate highlighting the possibilities for showcasing our culture, not limited to tourism fairs,” West continued.
Stepping behind the camera
In his early years West thrived in front of the camera as a member of the Lilliput Children’s Theatre. As a teenager he was encouraged by his artistic parents to apply for acting roles in television productions, voice over ad work and even appeared in Christopher Din-Chongs 2016 feature film Sanskara.
West, who turns 25 this month, is the son of Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West and actor Heathcliff West.
“I will always remember my parents both mom and dad taking me to and from castings and rehearsals that sometimes went into the night. I loved being on set, the adrenaline rush, the attentiveness, the drama, the love, the adaptability of the crew who will literally break their backs to ensure the shot was executed,” he recalled.
While standing in front the camera West said he began to take notice and great interest in the roles performed by the moving figures off screen.
“Being in front of the camera allowed me to better understand the role of the director, the cinematographer, the gaffer, the make-up artist. As I worked with all of them closely, providing me with useful insight, I discovered that I also enjoyed telling stories using the art of film,” he beamed.
So does he, like his father, have a dedicated future in film? Or maybe a career in the arts like his mother? West says he is not limiting his options and considers himself “an all-round creative that paints, draws, dances, sings, makes films, takes photographs and writes”.
“I prefer not to be defined by medium as I love the occasion of trying something new and my creative exploration was propelled at university. I lived in a shared house with seven other creatives who all influenced and were influenced by each other. The future is blurry, but I’m clear on my life’s mission which is to continue representing Trinidad and Tobago wherever my academic and creative endeavours may lead me. Is Hollywood calling? No but Trinidad is!” he concluded emphatically.