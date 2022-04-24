What is lymphoedema?

THE medical term “lymphoedema” may not be part of our everyday vocabulary but it is more common than we think. Chances are you know of someone with this medical condition.
Lymphedema is the disruption in the flow of lymph fluid, resulting in an accumulation of fluid in the tissue and leading to chronic inflammation, soft tissue changes and swelling, which impacts one’s function and quality of life, says registered nurse and physiotherapist Shannon John who specialises in lymphoedema and wound treatment.
This condition occurs when there is damage to the lymphatic system which is like the garbage disposal and recycling system of the body, says John.
Among the risk factors for lymphoedema are the removal or dissection of lymph nodes, cancer treatment, chronic wounds, recurrent wound infections, cellulitis, vein stripping or harvesting and surgery.
“A patient may have had a mastectomy or reconstruction to their veins; in those cases they could have had damage to their lymph nodes and because of that the lymph fluid is not able to go along its usual path because there is a blockage resulting in swelling in the area,” explains John.
In most cases lymphoedema occurs in the legs but some also have it in the arms. Although it is more likely for someone who is obese to develop lymphoedema, this condition is not associated with obesity. Lymphoedema can be hereditary however many of John’s patients have the condition because of past surgeries or injuries. Most complain of the swelling and heaviness in the affected areas. Those with lymphoedema in the leg report difficulty walking or lifting their leg, with time the limb gets progressively weak.
Complex decongestive therapy is the gold standard of treatment for lymphoedema, says John. It involves meticulous skin care, manual lymph drainage, compression bandaging and exercises.
“When I first assess the affected body part I would determine whether the patient requires bandaging, I would do that along with manual lymphatic drainage which is a kind of light massage to reroute the fluid to alternative lymph nodes and get it away from the area,” explains John. “When the swelling goes down, the patient has to wear compression stockings to maintain the area.”
Therapeutic exercises are often integrated in the treatment regimen because the pumping action of the muscles help with the draining of the fluid from the affected area.
More common in T&T
Lymphedema is more common in T&T than we think, says John, who adds that many doctors may not even be aware that the condition can be treated. John works at Port of Spain General Hospital and has encountered cancer patients who after doing a mastectomy were told that the swelling in their arm would subside, however after months the swelling persisted and in some cases worsened.
“A compression sleeve can control the swelling but if left untreated, the swelling gets worse and it’s a longer road to recovery,” she says.
John has made it her mission to spread the word among the medical fraternity that lymphoedema is treatable.
Prior to becoming a physiotherapist, John was a nurse and often interacted with patients with lymphoedema. Besides having access to a compression sleeve, John and her patients knew little or nothing about other treatment options. When she became a physical therapist she learned that there were other ways of treating the condition.
“I decided to dig deeper so I did a certificate programme in lymphoedema and wound therapy,” she says.
It’s rewarding to see the look on the faces of patients who are in the process of recovery, says John, who has attended to around ten patients in the last six months. The best part of her job is watching patients achieve functionality and return to doing things they once enjoyed.
“My patients are amazed when they see results after one session and they notice how much the swelling has gone down. They are relieved that they have found a way to treat it, many of them have body image issues so they are concerned about how the arm looks so when they see the swelling go down they are elated,” she adds.
John has this bit of advice especially for persons who have recently undergone cancer treatment.
“I would like those who have had a mastectomy or lumpectomy who notice swelling to seek treatment when the condition is still mild so that we can prevent the arm from getting swollen to the point that the process of recovery is much longer,” she advises.
Physiotherapists play a very important role in healthcare, they treat a range of conditions including cardiopulmonary, neurological, musculoskeletal and integumentary issues. Their patients also include newborns who have lung infections, development delays or congenital pneumonia. Among their many responsibilities, they also fit burn victims with compression garments to help prevent or reduce the granulation of the tissues. Despite its many roles and functions, physical therapy is underappreciated by the public and medical fraternity, says John.
“It is important to integrate functionality with medical treatment. A doctor may prescribe medication if a person is sick but you have to think of the patient as a whole. We need to work together as a team, the doctor, social worker, dietitian, physiotherapist - all of us need to work together to holistically treat the patient,”she says. “Not only is a person’s physical well being important, when treating a patient we have to pay attention to the mental and emotional aspects and make sure that those areas are also being addressed.”