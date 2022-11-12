What remains in love

KESHAV (Keshav Chandrasingh)

KESHAV (Keshav Chandrasingh)

Life is all about constant change, but in the end, love remains.

That’s the active philosophy behind singer/songwriter/music producer KESHAV’s (Keshav Chandrasingh) much anticipated solo album.

Aptly titled Remains, KESHAV actively explores the meaning of love on the 12-track offering. The hitmaking musician will debut the album at Euphoria Lounge, Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, on Friday.

“This album coincides with my realisation that love is not something anyone can bring to you, and no matter who you experience it with, it always remains,” the insightful music creator told the Kitcharee last week.

KESHAV says he penned nearly 50 songs during the pandemic-forced downtime for musicians. The material reflects the full gamut of emotions of human interactions, he felt, during a romantic relationship that lasted through the lockdown.

“I wrote 45 songs right before and during the pandemic in a period where I experienced the full circle of a relationship from beginning to end and beyond. I met someone that inspired a wide range of emotions, and I woke up one day and decided to start recording these records every day for over two years, away from the studio, in my own living space,” KESHAV said.

KESHAV is well known in both the US and UK as one half of the hitmaking electronic production and performance duo Jus Now. The multi-instrumentalist has played on several international festival stages including Glastonbury in Sommerset, England; Tomorrowland in Flanders, Belgium; World of Music Arts and Dance (WOMAD) and Boomtown in the United Kingdom.

He has also notably collaborated with hitmaking DJ supergroup Major Lazer, soca stars Machel Montano, Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) and Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Jamaican dancehall stars Beenie Man (Anthony Moses Davis) and Busy Signal (Glendale Gordon).

KESHAV’S music has been featured in global advertising syncs for brands like Fast & Furious, Nike, Apple and Angostura.

With the release of his debut album, Remains, KESHAV plans to take his message of love internationally with appearances already planned in India, the UK, the US and Canada. The biggest takeaway he wants to leave with audiences is that true love is “inevitably an inward journey”.

“This project started with reactionary observations on love, but ended up culminating in an inevitably inward journey,” he concluded.

KESHAV says he felt compelled to self-produce this entire project. While extremely fulfilling, the process has not been without its challenges, he said.

“I usually work closely with collaborators, but I found it imperative that I produce, play, write, mix and master the entire project.

“I experienced some inexplicable challenges during the process, I even paralysed one of my vocal chords, which left me unable to speak properly, let alone sing, for three months. It eventually came back and I finished the album,” he revealed.

(box)

KESHAV’S Remains album listing

1. “Fall”

2. “Gravity”

3. “Where We Go”

4. “Hourglass”

5. “Lose You”

6. “Defeat the Purpose”

7. “Remains”

8. “Forgotten Feelings”

9.”Love & Let Live”

10. “Sunset”

11. “Seabird”

12. “Can’t Kill Colour”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DE ‘SNAKEY’ IN DE BRASS

DE ‘SNAKEY’ IN DE BRASS

“Parang people nice, but doh feel yuh could buss we eye.”

Hissing laughter followed that comical declaration from calypsonian Snakey (Heaven Charles) on an overcast Friday afternoon.

Snakey, generally considered by his music contemporaries one of the nicest entertainers in the business, is especially well placed to make that assertion. The Brass 2 the World lead singer has penned and delivered a gem in the Curt Skeete-produced “Parang People Nice”.

NGC BOCAS YOUTH FEST RETURNS!

NGC BOCAS YOUTH FEST RETURNS!

The NGC Bocas Youth Fest will host the youth edition of its annual literary festival on Saturday, in its first ever in-person celebration. The free event targets young people ages 12 to 25 and will be held at the home of the Bocas Lit Fest, The Writers’ Centre in Port of Spain from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The day promises to be packed with fun events that will explore writing, performance, and creativity.

Melly’s mind on ‘868’ tunes and pastelles

Melly’s mind on ‘868’ tunes and pastelles

Two things are on Melly Rose’s mind at this time of year, pastelles and music.

The soulful groovy soca singer/songwriter, Melly Rose (Melissa St Rose), counts the savoury meat filled cornmeal treat among her favourite Yuletide fare.

“I love, love, love Christmas,” Melly Rose gushed during a warm WhatsApp exchange with Kitcharee on Friday morning.

Destra takes November

Destra takes November

Destra fans will enjoy the range of their Soca Queen this month as she delivers Carnival hits and Christmas classics.

Just over a week since dropping her first offering for Carnival 2023, “Never Gonna Let You Go”, Destra Garcia is set to headline Brian Mac Farlane’s “Christmas Joy: The Magic Returns” this evening at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The bold addition of the Soca Queen to this signature Christmas musical production, in the thick of Carnival prep, reinforces her singular versatility as a vocalist and performer.

Alethea discusses recent tour experience, upcoming music projects

Alethea discusses recent tour experience, upcoming music projects

Trinbagonian singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer and pop/rock performer Alethea Beharry looks back at her recently concluded 2022 FemCore Tour experience with a genuine feeling of gratitude for goals achieved and lessons learned. She now looks to the future with enthusiasm to contribute even more through her talents and event promotion capabilities.

What remains in love

What remains in love

Life is all about constant change, but in the end, love remains.

That’s the active philosophy behind singer/songwriter/music producer KESHAV’s (Keshav Chandrasingh) much anticipated solo album.

Aptly titled Remains, KESHAV actively explores the meaning of love on the 12-track offering. The hitmaking musician will debut the album at Euphoria Lounge, Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, on Friday.