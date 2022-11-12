What remains in love

Life is all about constant change, but in the end, love remains.
That’s the active philosophy behind singer/songwriter/music producer KESHAV’s (Keshav Chandrasingh) much anticipated solo album.
Aptly titled Remains, KESHAV actively explores the meaning of love on the 12-track offering. The hitmaking musician will debut the album at Euphoria Lounge, Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, on Friday.
“This album coincides with my realisation that love is not something anyone can bring to you, and no matter who you experience it with, it always remains,” the insightful music creator told the Kitcharee last week.
KESHAV says he penned nearly 50 songs during the pandemic-forced downtime for musicians. The material reflects the full gamut of emotions of human interactions, he felt, during a romantic relationship that lasted through the lockdown.
“I wrote 45 songs right before and during the pandemic in a period where I experienced the full circle of a relationship from beginning to end and beyond. I met someone that inspired a wide range of emotions, and I woke up one day and decided to start recording these records every day for over two years, away from the studio, in my own living space,” KESHAV said.
KESHAV is well known in both the US and UK as one half of the hitmaking electronic production and performance duo Jus Now. The multi-instrumentalist has played on several international festival stages including Glastonbury in Sommerset, England; Tomorrowland in Flanders, Belgium; World of Music Arts and Dance (WOMAD) and Boomtown in the United Kingdom.
He has also notably collaborated with hitmaking DJ supergroup Major Lazer, soca stars Machel Montano, Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) and Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Jamaican dancehall stars Beenie Man (Anthony Moses Davis) and Busy Signal (Glendale Gordon).
KESHAV’S music has been featured in global advertising syncs for brands like Fast & Furious, Nike, Apple and Angostura.
With the release of his debut album, Remains, KESHAV plans to take his message of love internationally with appearances already planned in India, the UK, the US and Canada. The biggest takeaway he wants to leave with audiences is that true love is “inevitably an inward journey”.
“This project started with reactionary observations on love, but ended up culminating in an inevitably inward journey,” he concluded.
KESHAV says he felt compelled to self-produce this entire project. While extremely fulfilling, the process has not been without its challenges, he said.
“I usually work closely with collaborators, but I found it imperative that I produce, play, write, mix and master the entire project.
“I experienced some inexplicable challenges during the process, I even paralysed one of my vocal chords, which left me unable to speak properly, let alone sing, for three months. It eventually came back and I finished the album,” he revealed.
KESHAV’S Remains album listing
1. “Fall”
2. “Gravity”
3. “Where We Go”
4. “Hourglass”
5. “Lose You”
6. “Defeat the Purpose”
7. “Remains”
8. “Forgotten Feelings”
9.”Love & Let Live”
10. “Sunset”
11. “Seabird”
12. “Can’t Kill Colour”