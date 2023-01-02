AUTHOR Celeste Mohammed would always look back on 2022 as the year that propelled her to the centre stage of the literary world as an award-winning writer. Mohammed’s first book Pleasantview, a novel in stories set in contemporary Trinidad, won the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature and she became the second debut author in 12 years to win the prestigious international award. In the years prior to winning the award, Mohammed was already showing promise as a writer; in 2017 she won the John D Gardner Memorial Prize for Fiction and received the PEN/Robert J Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging writers in 2018 and the Virginia Woolf Award for Short Fiction in 2019.
Having her debut novel named most outstanding book of the past year felt like the climax of a long journey that was often fraught with challenges and rejection for Mohammed who left her career as a lawyer to pursue her first love - writing. The success of the novel is confirmation that the book she believed in and refused to give up on has found resonance among readers.
In the author’s own words, her goal is to dispel the myths about island life and island people. She does that and more in Pleasantview which reveals the dark side of the Caribbean dream.
Her debut book is not only entertaining, it’s necessary.
In her own experience of travelling to the US and metropolitan cities, she observed that people tend to think that T&T is part of Jamaica, that there is one accent for the entire Caribbean and that the Caribbean is some sort of monolith of sameness instead of multifaceted with so many different languages and cultures. She has also experienced not being taken as seriously as persons from the US or the UK when expressing an opinion.
“I have always been slightly offended by the fact that people seem to think “Hey! You’re from the Caribbean so you guys have no problems, right? Yeah, man!” That’s a stereotype that reduces you to a caricature of a person instead of a whole person, yes I’m Caribbean but I have problems, the things that affect persons in metropolitan areas affect me. To come to me in that vein, supposing that I’m only half of a person, ‘happy go lucky’, smiley all the time is to reduce me and I felt that was something I wanted to address,”she said.
Inspired by Ted Talk
Mohammed found inspiration while listening to the Ted Talk “The Danger of the Single Story” by Nigerian author Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie in which she spoke about how Africa has been portrayed in popular culture in one way — as a dark continent. She argued that it was not that the single story was incorrect but that it was incomplete and if it was told over and over again, it would become the only story.
“That resonated with me but in an inverse way, there is a single story that is usually told of the Caribbean and of us being the happiest people in the world and it’s not that it is incorrect but it’s incomplete,” said Mohammed. “I wanted to complete that story and say: yes we are happy, we love to dance, we have sun, sea and sand but you cannot appreciate our joy if you don’t understand that it’s coming from a deep historic place. You can appreciate our exuberance more when you understand that we aren’t living in paradise, yet we are still able to celebrate the way we do.”
Literature provides a way for people to talk about societal problems from a safe distance and Mohammed hopes that her book which addresses themes such as domestic and sexual abuse would generate discussion online and in bookclubs where people talk about ideas and literature.
Changing fortune
Mohammed grew up in San Fernando, her mother who read to her and supplied her with all the books her heart could desire instilled in her a love of books. In her earlier years Enid Blyton transported her to worlds she had never been. Later, she had a similar experience with the earlier works of VS Naipaul, especially A House for Mr Biswas. She felt Naipaul had done the inverse of what Blyton had done. Whereas Blyton took readers to England, Naipaul brought foreigners to Trinidad in an accurate, authentic way but also in a way that was very readable to foreigners.
“I said if I ever get the chance to write, I want to write in a way that is authentic to the Caribbean or Trinidadian but is readable enough that the non-Caribbean person can pick up and identify in his own way,” she said.
It would take several years before Mohammed began writing seriously, she studied law for five years and practised for ten more. Even after working in T&T, Barbados and Belize, earning enough experience and proving herself as a lawyer in many capacities, she was not happy. She realised she had gone into law expecting it to be a more lucrative form of creative writing.
“I had been trying for ten years to turn the practice of law into something it can never be; it is not a soul-giving, soul-fulfilling profession - it’s actually quite draining. It is not a creative profession and all of those impulses in me were being stifled,” she said.
She took a year off, during which she went through personal trials and found solace through writing. It became clear to her that she would not go back to law but would go to school and study writing — a decision she kept from her family. When she eventually told them their reaction was confusion mixed with horror.
At school, she worked on her thesis Pleasantview, between 2016 and 2020 she added three stories to the book and sent it to publishers. What followed was years of constant rejection — in all she counted around 30 rejections.
There were times Mohammed collapsed on the floor in her bedroom in tears, questioning God, wondering where she was going wrong. Although she was urged to put the book away and forget about it, she believed in its potential and knew that once it saw the light of day the book would speak for itself. The birth of her daughter also spurred her on.
The book’s change in fortune happened during the pandemic. Pleasantview was accepted for publication in May 2020 and was released one year later. The stories resonated with readers and the response was phenomenal, said Mohammed. When it garnered critical acclaim and began to win awards, it became a juggernaut.
“I’ve been watching with satisfaction and with gratitude for the people who took a chance on me,” she said. “I’ve gotten a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at literary festivals, I’m grateful for the people who make these festivals happen — the sponsors like OCM and NGC, because at the end of the day nothing happens without money and writers don’t make a lot of money, it’s things like this that give us the extra ‘oomph’ to continue writing. The biggest help to me this year has been the OCM, NGC team.”
Mohammed has also began writing children’s books. When the pandemic hit she couldn’t get any books for her daughter who inherited her love for reading, so she began writing historical fiction children’s books which have already been accepted by leading book publisher HarperCollins.
Initially Mohammed felt pressured to top the success of Pleasantview. At the start of the pandemic when anxiety began taking over, she retreated to her office and began to write and read books about writing. In the course of those months she wrote her first story since Pleasantview; since then she has written four stories and is halfway through her new book.
Leaving behind a successful career in law and becoming an established writer was not a spur-of-the-moment move but a gradual process that Mohammed knew she had to make for the sake of her own personal happiness. What she wants women to take away from her story is that they deserve happiness.
“You have to listen to yourself and pay attention to that still, small voice inside,” she said. “When that voice is telling you that you’re not happy, you can do better, you deserve better — don’t shut it up. When that voice says you’re not happy, you need to do something about it. I feel like a lot of times women are afraid to say what they need and afraid to speak up and say “my happiness is important”. To do that takes a lot of bravery.”