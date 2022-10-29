What you need for “Breaking Through”

Highly acclaimed US-based Trinidad and Tobago-born gospel singer Royanne Mitchell continues to expand her frontiers. Mitchell has now added the title of author to her wide range of multidimensional creative and gifted talents.
Her book, Breaking Through, is aimed at assisting individuals in overcoming anxiety issues: mental health conditions plaguing humanity exponentially worldwide. Advice is shared specifically from Mitchell’s own personal anxiety experience. The dilemma of anxiety and fear is engaging the attention of psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers worldwide who come together to gain a clearer understanding of the root causes and unique intricacies of the unwelcome circumstance and to provide the most appropriate remedial advice to those who are challenged by the experiences and idiosyncrasies that accompany the condition.
Breaking Through is birthed from a place where life demands so much more, causing many persons to develop compulsive tendencies, striving relentlessly to keep abreast with the myriad levels of responsibilities and accountabilities imposed upon society to make things work. As a consequence, the pressures of modern-day living affect us to the point of our becoming extraordinarily overwhelmed and subjected to episodes of anxiety amidst life’s inescapable and increasing twists and turns.
In her book, Mitchell cites a multitude of situations where stress affects us all very differently and creeps up upon us subconsciously to the extent where it eventually pierces the barriers of resistance even among those with the most enduring and stubborn levels of physiological and mental tolerance.
Readers of Breaking Through will benefit from Mitchell’s own personal experiences, gain a better understanding of how chronic anxiety and fear really operate, how she fought and dealt with the condition along the way and continues to do so in order to stay firmly grounded. She acknowledges the fact that the experience was undoubtedly challenging, and gives an account of how she was able to overcome the most intense period of it’s intervention by God’s grace and maintain the breakthrough, filled with confidence and assurance.
Breaking Through: A Christian’s Perspective on a Journey to Freedom from Anxiety and Fear is now available in Kindle and paperback format via Amazon.
Royanne’s gospel singing world
Royanne Mitchell is a highly accomplished gospel singer and a gifted songwriter.
Her unique interpretation of the well-known oldie, “How Great Thou Art”, has been hailed by musical experts and gospel radio hosts as the most outstanding rendition of the world-famous gospel song ever performed or recorded worldwide.
A major highlight of her Gospel Singing Ministry was her having placed among the top four gospel singing finalists out of over 2,000 contestants who participated in the US Nationwide Exalting Him Talent Search competition held in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2004 and hosted by the internationally renowned US Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in collaboration with Daywind Records Inc, USA.
She has been waving the Trinidad and Tobago flag in the US for over 20 years having ministered her gospel singing independently and shared the same stage with well-known international gospel artists including CeCe Winans, Shirley Murddock, Babbie Mason, Helen Baylor, Beau Williams, Marvin Sapp, Shirley Caesar, William Murphy, Don Moen, Ron Kenoly Tye Tribbett, Joann Rosario, Sister Cantaloupe and Timothy Wright and has ministered in song before leading world figures including the South African Nobel Prize Award Recipient, the Rev Desmond Tutu.
Royanne is an active member of the Fountain of Life Faith Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where she is the chief executive administrator, one of the praise and worship leaders as well as the Arts Department director.
Youngest winner of Trinidad and Tobago National Song Festival
Royanne holds the distinction of being the youngest singer ever to have won the Trinidad and Tobago National Song Festival. She did so in 1992 at the age of 13 from among an array of well-known and accomplished adult competitors.
Among her other significant achievements was having copped first place in the 1996 Youth Talent Competition held by the Boys and Girls Club of the State of Florida, USA.
She has received distinctions from the Royal Board School of Music of the United Kingdom and is a recipient of numerous awards, including from her native land, Trinidad and Tobago, in recognition of her multiple achievements over the years.
Mitchell holds a Masters in Business Administration from Devry University, a Bachelor in Arts Degree in Dance with emphasis on Dance Education from Florida International University and an Associate in Arts Degree in Biblical Studies from Friends International Christian University, Merced, California.
Royanne is an administrator, business entrepreneur and a South Florida realtor.