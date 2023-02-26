What you need to know about Dementia

Dementia

IT came as a shock to many when it was revealed that Die Hard actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. Last year Willis halted his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia — a cognitive disorder. Since then his condition has worsened.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) causes trouble with behaviour and language, said internal medicine/neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj.

Dr Nicholas Maraj

It is due to damage to the front and sides of the brain (the frontal and temporal regions). As opposed to other dementias that usually start at 65 years and older, FTD tends to start in the 45-55 age range and affects males more than females, said Maraj.

Willis’ family labelled this uncommon type of dementia a “cruel disease” and for good reason.

“Patients develop personality and behavioural changes — acting inappropriately or impulsively, appearing selfish or unsympathetic, neglecting personal hygiene. They tend to lose their social graces because of their lack of inhibition.

They also develop problems with language and mental abilities as the disease progresses,” explained the neurology specialist who is the medical director of Synapse Medical Services Limited and a consultant physician at EWMSC, St Augustine Private Hospital, Westshore Medical Hospital, Southern Medical Clinic and St Clair Medical Centre.

Willis’ diagnosis has helped raise awareness about FTD and dementia, in general, which is extremely important given that there has been an increasing incidence of dementia in T&T, said Maraj. This can be due to two main factors; an aging population and an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Research is being done currently to establish the burden of the disease in T&T.

Understanding how

the brain works

To understand what dementia is, one must first understand how the brain works. The brain has many important functions, ranging from controlling our movement to perceiving the external environment through the senses of smell, taste, touch, vision and hearing.

The cognitive aspects of our brain — storing of memories, planning activities, controlling our behaviour — that is, the “thinking” part of our brain, are the very complex parts, said Maraj.

Dementia involves loss of these cognitive functions leading to trouble with memory, difficulty with carrying out tasks and trouble with our behaviour — to the extent that they affect our daily functioning, he added.

The cause of dementia basically involves damage to the brain regions that are responsible for these cognitive processes, said Maraj.

For example, in Alzheimer’s disease, there is an accumulation of an abnormal protein in the brain called Beta Amyloid, which causes damage to the temporal lobe of the brain, resulting in the characteristic early-onset memory problems that is the hallmark of Alzheimer’s, he explained.

“What exactly causes this B-Amyloid to accumulate is being researched all over the world.

There are many theories from toxins in the environment, dietary influences, certain infections, but the root cause is not known yet. It is important to note that dementia is NOT a normal part of aging,”stressed Maraj.

Dementia is a broad category for a type of disease; in fact many will be surprised to learn that there are 100 forms of dementia.

“Many different brain regions are responsible for the cognitive processes. Hence, damage to different parts would cause dementia, and thus present with different types of symptoms,” said Maraj.

By and large, the most common dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Another common type of dementia is vascular dementia where patients who get multiple small strokes in the brain develop symptoms of dementia without the typical stroke symptoms such as one sided weakness, he added.

Dementia and genetics

There is a relationship with dementia and genetics as people who have family members with dementia are at an increased risk of the disease itself, but the exact genetic cause is not as simple as saying that because you have these two genes, you are definitely going to get dementia. It’s a lot more complex than that unfortunately, said Maraj.

When it comes to reducing one’s risk of dementia and improving brain health, there are several risk factors that can be modified.

Controlling hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol reduces the risk of all dementia types, especially Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia (the most common types). Maraj also strongly advises not smoking cigarettes and having a moderate alcohol consumption — not more than two units a day for males and one unit a day for females, (a unit is one beer, one glass of wine or shot of spirits). Physical exercising helps increase the blood flow to the brain and helps keep lifestyle diseases in check.

Keeping mentally active is also important, doing simple crossword puzzles and playing memory games can go a long way in reducing one’s risk of dementia. Keep socially active.

“Avoiding social isolation and loneliness reduces the risk of dementia. This was challenging during the Covid period, hence we have seen an increased risk of dementia after Covid,” said Maraj.

While no medication so far is known to reduce one’s risk of getting dementia, certain drugs have been shown to be helpful with Alzheimer’s disease, however these need to be prescribed by a doctor after the patient has a confirmed case of dementia, said Maraj.

Although dementia is not a normal part of aging, the sober reality is that the most common risk factor for dementia is advancing age, so as we all age, we are all increasing our chances of getting dementia, said the neurology specialist.

