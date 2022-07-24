What you need to know about Omicron BA.5, BA.4.

THE mask mandate may be behind us but the threat of Covid-19 is still present. In fact Covid cases are surging across the world again. According to geneticist and associate professor at UTT Dr Nicole Ramlachan, this surge is fueled in large part by the highly contagious and more vaccine-resistant Omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.4 which are now the dominant strains.
“These two subvariants are 4.2 times more vaccine-evasive than their predecessor; that’s likely the reason reinfection rates are rising. There is also the BA 5.1.2 now appearing in parts of Asia and accounting for surges of disease in that area as well as lockdowns and increased surveillance,”she said.
Since the onset of the SARS-COV2 pandemic, Ramlachan and scientists worldwide were warning of the inevitability of variants appearing once the initial wave of infections subsided in early 2020. Mutations in viruses are not unexpected.
“The nature of the Corona viridae family of viruses is its antigenicity, or its ability to change and mutate,” said Ramlachan who added that mutations happen to most of these types of viruses. For example flu viruses change often which explains why doctors recommend that people get a new flu vaccine every year.
How well do the vaccines
stand up against the new
Covid subvariants?
Ramlachan explained that the antigen and RT-PCR designed to the original strain of Covid-19 do not seem to accurately detect all of the newer Omicron variants, especially BA.5 and the related BA.4.
She went on to add that while the vaccines that have been available protect against most known variants but have reduced efficacy against BA.5 in particular, those who were vaccinated and reinfected were shown to have the best immune and antibody response in a recent study.
And according to the CDC, research that was done as recent as January 2022 shows that Covid vaccine boosters are effective in preventing severe Covid.
“Therefore it is still advised that you and all children above the age of five get vaccinated as that is the best protection against severe infection, death, long Covid and MIS-C in the case of the children,”she said.
As coronavirus spreads through the population it will continue to mutate, the best way to protect yourself and your family would be to avoid close contact and maintain social distancing with those outside your social bubble and in crowded areas with unknown individuals, said Ramlachan.
“You really should, in an indoor setting where individuals are congregating in close contact, also be wearing masks although the mask mandate from the Government is removed. This is especially important if you are travelling in a plane, bus, car and sitting close to others who are not in your social bubbles,” she said.
If you have symptoms and/or severe disease, isolate and seek medical care even if you test negative. This is especially important if someone in your household is vulnerable or immunocompromised.
Immunity has likely waned for those who have not been boosted for 2022, so Ramlachan urges those who are eligible to keep up to date with their Covid vaccines and boosters which are extra protections that are critical given the enhanced reinfection risk associated with the BA.5 strain and its new spike mutations.
“We are still in a pandemic, these new strains have a higher degree of reinfection and may cause more severe disease so we must be diligent,”said Ramlachan.
“Just because you want the pandemic to be over does not mean it will be over. Just because you know people who had the original Omicron and either had no or mild symptoms does not mean this variant will be the same for you and your loved ones.
“Don’t risk your lives when there is a way to give yourself a fighting chance to survive and avoid severe disease, long term Covid-19 or death. Get vaccinated, boosted and take precautions to not expose yourself and vulnerable family members to disease. Why play this dangerous lottery or risk infection when there is a better way to defeat this virus?”