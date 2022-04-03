What you need to know

WHAT do Michael J Fox, Muhammad Ali and Ozzy Osbourne have in common? They were all diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease — the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Here in T&T the disease has already hit close to home for many. However misunderstandings concerning the symptomology or implications of the disease persist.

To mark the start of Parkinson’s Awareness month, the Express spoke with consultant neurologist Dr Avidesh Panday who explained the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the treatment options that are available and the very basic steps patients can take to improve their symptoms.