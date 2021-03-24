As La Soufriere erupts in St Vincent, Trinidadian volcanologists are part of The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) monitoring team, treading a path once walked by former geologist, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Monique Johnson is at the top of a volcano looking down. Five hundred feet (152 metres) below her in the vast crater of La Soufriere, she can see two mounds. One from the last time it erupted and one beside it, growing bigger each day.
“You lose your sense of scale,” the UWI geologist says, once she’s safely back at the base camp in northern St Vincent.
“You feel the heat coming from the dome. You smell the gases,” says her colleague, volcanologist Dr Michal Camejo, from The UWI’s Seismic Research Centre.
La Soufriere has been spewing out molten lava since late December, and it’s still going.
The two Trinidadian academics are part of a team monitoring the volcano’s activity. They spent February on the island measuring seismic activity, GPS (Global Positioning System) readings and the saturation of toxic gases.
The observatory base camp, Johnson explains, is where the scientific data comes in. “It’s far enough from the volcano to be safe from any pyroclastic flow but close enough to see.”
Located in the village of Belmont, it houses an array of computers and has living quarters for the staff to sleep. It is constantly manned.
To collect the data, Johnson and Camejo hike four hours up the active volcano—St Vincent’s highest peak —wearing hot suits, helmets and gas masks. They set up their equipment, then hike back down.
“The dome is growing every day,” says Camejo. “In the Lesser Antilles, our magma is viscous, not as runny as in Hawaii where you see lava flows moving relatively fast. When it erupts, it’s so sticky and thick, it tends to solidify right at the vent and form a big mound.”
The ground movements—mini earthquakes—tell them if a disaster is imminent, but the size of the magma dome is also crucial.
“An effusive eruption is when magma comes to the surface,” Camejo explains. “It’s being extruded but very slowly, not explosively. Explosive is obviously when it goes ‘boom!’.
“The black stuff is magma, lava. If you look at it in the night-time, it would glow. The temperature on the outside is around 600 degrees Celsius, so the inside would be hotter, maybe 1,000 degrees.”
Beyond the ashes
When La Soufriere last erupted in April 1979, it was a slow-burning affair. It began some years earlier in 1972 with the same effusive discharge the scientists are seeing today.
For a long period, the lava oozed out from the earth’s fiery crust, hardening on contact with the air, and sitting on top of the volcano. As gases and heat built up, the volcano finally blew its top—sending huge clouds of ash, rock and smoke into the air, and forcing thousands of residents to be evacuated.
Back in 1979, among the group of mostly European scientists flown in to assess the situation was the Caribbean’s eminent volcanologist, Dr Keith Rowley.
When Vincentian photographer Nadia Huggins curated an exhibition, Beyond The Ashes, to mark the 40th anniversary in 2019, among the archive photos she uncovered were some spectacular images taken by Rowley himself. Long before the days of cellphones and selfies, they were beautifully captured on both colour and black and white film.
The sheer scale of the eruption is clear in the pictures. St Vincent is not a big island, and the billowing dark mass threatens to engulf it. Thank God, the capital, Kingstown, and second largest city, Georgetown, were built kilometres away on the southern and eastern coasts.
‘The Paris of the West Indies’
In 1902, the third recorded occasion of La Soufriere erupting, after 1718 and 1812, around 1,600 people were killed. Two days later, Mount Pelée in Martinique blew its top, covering the city of St Pierre and killing 30,000 people. In St Pierre, “The Paris of the West Indies”, there were only two known survivors. One of them was a prisoner locked in a dungeon beneath the carnage.
At the opening of the 2019 exhibition, Trinidad and Tobago’s expert seismologist, Dr Joan Latchman, spoke about La Soufriere’s most devastating eruption.
“In 1902...lives were lost, in spite of the long period of precursor indicators,” Latchman said. “In 1979, with less than 24 hours’ warning, knowing what to do, and doing it, made the difference.”
The 1979 evacuation lasted for several months, with families sheltering in school buildings and makeshift camps. While, thankfully, nobody died, the damage and disruption was widespread, with economic impacts felt by farmers, in particular.
Today, the evacuation procedures are well formulated, public awareness is heightened in the age of social media, and younger generations who have never experienced a live eruption have been well trained.
Simulations of emergency exercises took place last year, and the hazard map, designed by Huggins and showing the danger zone in red and incrementally safer zones in orange, yellow and green, have been seen by most of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ population of 100,000.
“They’re fairly prepared,” says Huggins. “But it’s a natural disaster, so who knows. Anything could happen. It’s been both terrifying and fascinating to watch.”
Highly memorable
Despite the enhanced levels of education, it did not stop Vincentian Instagrammer Desron Rodriguez from making the trek up Soufriere to record a live video next to the crater. Immaculately dressed in white trousers and a dark jacket, Rodriguez sent out a happy birthday message in front of the blackened mushroom dome—occasionally glancing nervously over his shoulder.
“Since then the CO2 levels have risen significantly,” says Huggins.
Scientifically speaking, Rodriguez was lucky not to die from asphyxiation. Because of the density of carbon dioxide, it settles near the ground, displacing the oxygen one needs to breathe. Just as victims of house fires can die from smoke inhalation before they perish in the flames, victims of a volcano can die through asphyxiation before they are burned to death by the ash flow or lava. The seismic team uses gas masks if members’ eyes start to run from the chlorine or if they smell the tell-tale rotten egg of hydrogen sulphide.
But times change, and Instagram videos are light years ahead of the early images of La Soufriere’s turbulent history. In 1812, England’s most famous artist, Joseph Mallord William Turner, painted its fiery eruption and presented it at the Royal Academy in London. In 1902, British volcanologist Tempest Anderson visited the island and captured the aftermath in mesmerising photographs.
Among the images from 1979, meanwhile, a young Rowley, wearing sandals, jeans and an unbuttoned shirt, leans insouciantly against the wall of a house. With one hand on his hip and the other holding a camera, Rowley looks straight at the viewer. He’s wearing a cap, but nevertheless, one can detect that back then, he still had hair. From his casual stance and unfazed expression, you could hardly guess that a natural disaster was unfolding nearby.
Latchman was also part of the expedition.
“It was highly memorable for me as the most junior seismology technician in the second year of my undergraduate studies,” says Latchman. “During the afternoon of Holy Thursday, micro earthquakes were being recorded. All the scientists, including Dr Rowley, kept checking to see if they were continuing. The staff were playing cricket in the parking lot, but the scientists would keep returning to inspect the drums.
“Through the wonders of technology, we were able to listen to the earthquakes. It was clear that the event numbers and size were increasing. As 10 p.m. approached, they discussed the situation [and] a call was made to the Prime Minister of St Vincent. By 7 a.m., I was telephoned and advised that the volcano had gone into full-scale tremor.”
The spectacular pictures taken by Rowley were captured amid significant risk.
“They had a crop duster they would use to see what was happening,” explains Johnson. “Those two-seater planes they used to spray the plantations. It had a massive engine so they could nosedive down.”
Huggins, who specialises in producing her own spectacular imagery, is awestruck.
“To make up your mind to fly into a cloud of ash definitely shows a commitment to documenting something of tremendous value to future generations,” she says. “And now that we are in the midst of another possible explosive eruption, we have a visual understanding of what to expect.
“It is the grace of God that they got the eruption and the eruption didn’t get them,” Latchman adds.
Motivating force
One of the senior figures in volcanology today, Prof Richard Robertson, was a teenager in 1979 and a member of St Vincent’s cadet corps.
“La Soufriere 1979 was the motivating force for my becoming a volcanologist,” says Robertson. My entire professional career has been about responding to the eruption. In terms of whether history would repeat itself, the current eruption is not exactly following the historical path...but if you are asking whether I think it would go explosive at some point, of course, I do. The key challenge is when. This we don’t know.”
After weighing the likely outcomes, Robertson concludes, “I would not be surprised if within the next few years we have an explosive eruption.”
At base camp, perusing a map, Johnson points out the communities that will be evacuated first.
“The closest community is within about six kilometres. Chateaubelair, Fancy and Owia basically circle the base of the volcano.”
Whether Rowley helped with the evacuation of men, women and children in 1979 is unclear. The Express contacted the Prime Minister to ask for his recollections, but no answers had been received at the time of writing.
The danger to people living in the shadows of the world’s many volcanoes is clear and present, yet also frighteningly opaque. On the centenary of Mount Pelée in 2002, Prof Bill McGuire of University College London noted, “There are more than 3,000 volcanoes in the world and only about 150 are being monitored. Although we can predict eruptions, we cannot force politicians to take action. Around Vesuvius in Italy, a million people would be under threat the next time it erupts.”
Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily did erupt recently, sending rivers of incandescent lava flowing down its slopes. Mount Pelée in Martinique has again been showing recent signs of seismic activity. And Montserrat’s Soufriere has been erupting continuously since 1995.
So what can we really expect in St Vincent?
Camejo won’t be drawn into speculation.
“Volcanologists don’t predict,” she says. “It’s not an exact science. We can’t say what day, what time something might happen, we give forecasts. Right now, we’re still collecting information. We watch it every day —there’s someone permanently living at the observatory. We use that to inform the local national disaster office. If anything significant changes, they’ll be the first to know.”