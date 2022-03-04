When fish is king

There is just something special about kingfish. It’s one of the most versatile and common fishes in the Caribbean. We love it because of how many ways you can prepare and plate this king of the ocean.
Whether you like your fish stewed, fried, baked or sautéed in a sumptuous sauce, kingfish is the perfect choice. Get creative with your next batch of kingfish with a few of our favourite dishes. For more recipes, visit www.trinicookstt.com. Curry-Buttered
Kingfish
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
Ingredients
4 large slices kingfish or other firm-fleshed fish
Salt and black pepper
4 ounces butter, softened
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon green seasoning
1 teaspoon curry powder
Juice of 1 lime
Directions
1. Season the fish slices with a little salt and black pepper. Let marinate for half-hour.
2. Mix together the butter, green seasoning, garlic and curry powder.
3. Drizzle the lime juice over the fish.
4. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
5. Spread the butter evenly over one side of the fish and place (butter side up) in a greased baking dish.
6. Bake in the preheated oven for ten to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. Serve.
Baked Fish with Balsamic & Rosemary Tomatoes
Ingredients
4-6 kingfish or carite steaks
10-12 small to medium tomatoes
1 1/2 Tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
Salt and black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or pepper sauce
1/4-1/2 cup olive oil
Directions
1. Rinse the fish steaks and pat dry. Season with a little salt and black pepper. Set aside.
2. Dice the tomatoes and place in a bowl. Season with a little salt and black pepper.
3. Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, rosemary and pepper sauce or cayenne pepper. Mix well.
4. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
5. Spoon a little of the tomato mixture across the base of the dish. Place the fish in one layer over the tomatoes. Spoon some of the tomato mixture over each steak.
6. Cover with foil and place in the preheated oven. Bake for approximately 15 minutes or until the fish is cooked (depends on the thickness of the fish).
7. Remove and serve with rice or pasta.
Chinese-Glazed
Kingfish
Ingredients
1 Tablespoon soy sauce
1 Tablespoon sesame oil
2 Tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 Tablespoon chilli garlic sauce
1 Tablespoon char siu sauce
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup honey
4-5 cloves grated garlic
1 Tablespoon grated ginger
6 kingfish fillets
Directions
1. Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, chilli garlic sauce, hoisin sauce, char sue sauce, olive oil, ketchup, honey, garlic and ginger. Whisk together to make the glaze.
2. Place fish fillets in a greased baking dish and brush glaze all over fish liberally. Leave overnight to marinade, reserving some of the glaze.
3. Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush fish with remaining glaze once again, then bake uncovered in oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the fillets are cooked. Remove and serve as desired.
Fried Kingfish Fillets
Ingredients
4-6 kingfish fillets, rinsed and cleaned
Juice of 1 lime
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons green seasoning
3-4 blades chadon beni, chopped
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt
Black pepper
Few dashes pepper sauce
1 cup all-purpose flour
Oil for frying
Directions
1. Season fish with lime juice, garlic, salt and pepper, green seasoning, paprika, pepper sauce and chadon beni. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least half-hour. (Note: If marinating overnight, leave out lime and add just about half-hour before frying as the acid can break down the fish.)
2. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat.
3. Place the flour in a dish and season with a little salt, black pepper and extra paprika.
4. Evenly dredge the fish in seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. Add to the hot oil in batches, cooking on each side about three to four minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until the fish flakes and is golden brown.
5. Remove from the pan and place on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Serve as desired.