When fish is king

That’s how soca star Machel Montano sums up “the honour” of being invited to perform by yogi Sadhguru at his 2022 Maha Shivratri celebrations, on Tuesday, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

Montano has spent the last seven months at the Sadhguru-led Sadhanapada residential programme at the Isha Yoga Centre in the south of India.

Sadhguru, real name Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, is an Indian yoga guru and proponent of spirituality. The much-revered yogi’s Sadhanapada programme is promoted on the centre’s website as being “designed for inner transformation for those looking to establish balance, clarity and emotional stability, spiritual growth or wanting to live an intense and energetic life”.