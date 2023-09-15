When one slice isn’t enough

white chocolate

A slice of the delicious white chocolate cheesecake.

WANT to eat a delicious dessert? Have you tried cheesecake? It’s the perfect combination of sweet and rich, with a smooth texture that will melt in your mouth. Plus, you can get it in a variety of flavour combinations—from salted caramel cheesecake, to more creative flavours like red mango or soursop.

In 2017, Dixie-Ann Daniel started selling cheesecake on foot, offering her product to potential customers door-to-door before marketing and selling them online, and then opening a physical storefront in May 2022 at Sherwood Park Extension, Carnbee.

Dixie-Ann Daniel

Founder of Slice Twice: Dixie-Ann Daniel

By consistently providing quality desserts, Slice Twice continues to gain customers.

What can be done to improve the entrepreneurial landscape in Tobago?

More encouragement and investment in innovation is needed. Entrepreneurship is linked to innovation and the Government can assist with innovation by investing in research and development.

Why did you start your business and who does it serve?

I started this business because I have a love for cheesecake. I realised that I was skilled at baking it after I googled recipes and watched several YouTube videos, and decided to continuously hone my craft. Slice Twice provides a sought-after product and has a wide assortment of flavours, and caters to everyone—to those who love the plain flavours, fruity, tart, sweet and alcohol-infused cheesecakes. Slice Twice also caters for small/medium events and those wishing to simply celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

What five traits must an entrepreneur have to succeed?

Five key traits I believe an entrepreneur must have to succeed are tenacity, discipline, flexibility, integrity and humility.

What’s one mistake you made in your business and what did you learn from it?

One mistake was having one contact number for both business and personal life in the earlies. Customers would contact me at all hours during the day and sometimes I felt compelled to respond because I thought that I was missing the opportunity for a potential client. Eventually, I learned that a cut-off point was necessary, and time for myself was very important as well.

What advice would you give someone considering ­entrepreneurship in your field?

Decide what is important for your business. If you have a niche, stick to it and do not overexert yourself. Also, have a business mentor who is well-versed and is able to guide you in the best way possible.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

When one slice isn’t enough

When one slice isn’t enough

WANT to eat a delicious dessert? Have you tried cheesecake? It’s the perfect combination of sweet and rich, with a smooth texture that will melt in your mouth. Plus, you can get it in a variety of flavour combinations—from salted caramel cheesecake, to more creative flavours like red mango or soursop.

Nikki returns with one-woman show

Nikki returns with one-woman show

Nikki Crosby is back on home soil—with stories to tell.

Crosby will stage Fifty-ish... Hott AF, a one-woman theatre production detailing her “#trinimerica experience” at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on September 30.

The comedienne/actress, who moved to the United States in 2021, popularised that hashtag while sharing her daily experiences living in the US with her thousands of followers on social media.

The 22-year-old mistake

The 22-year-old mistake

ON Monday, the new US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Candace Bond, and her staff gathered at the embassy’s courtyard in Port of Spain to remember those murdered in the 2001 terror attacks.

The ambassador, who was a witness to the World Trade Center strike, laid a wreath at two cenotaphs dedicated to the T&T nationals who died that day.

SIDS: A parent’s worst nightmare

SIDS: A parent’s worst nightmare

IT’s a parent’s worst nightmare — putting their healthy baby to sleep, only to return and find him/her dead. As its name suggests, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the unexpected and sudden death of an infant under a year, said consultant gynaecologist and medical director at Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain.