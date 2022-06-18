When Poetry meets art

LANDSCAPE artist Ricardo Sealey’s pieces have had a spellbinding effect on audiences since he took his talent for painting to the next level years ago. Fans of his work and art lovers in general, will have another chance to feast their eyes on his latest collection at a joint exhibition on June 25. The exhibit is “a fellowship of two unique genres” and will feature Sealey and author/poet Joel Frederick.
Sealey began painting at a young age, his teachers noticed his obvious gift and encouraged him to continue, his art is like a balm that soothes the soul. “I had a lot of losses in my family at an early age so I began looking for the beauty in things, especially in landscapes,” says the artist. “I decided to throw myself into art.”
He didn’t have the benefit of formal training; instead Sealey studied the work of legends like Michelangelo and John Singer Sargent, before discovering local masters like Leroy Clarke and Karen Sylvester.
Over the years, he pursued art mainly as a hobby and his passion was reignited during the pandemic. He kept his work to himself until one day when his wife stumbled upon some of his pieces.
“When my wife discovered that I could paint, she began investing in me; because of the encouragement I got from family and friends, I began to take things a bit further,” he says.
Sealey’s preferred medium is oil paint which gives his art work those brilliant, vibrant colours but he also paints with acrylics which add dimension to his paintings.
He said, “Art will always have its place in society. Although a lot of people are turning to the Internet for entertainment, I have noticed that there are those who want to hold on to tradition. People generally enjoy standing in front of a painting and admiring it.” One of his favourite paintings is “Primordial River” which was inspired by one of his favourite local destinations—Shark River along the Paria Main Road.
“Despite the speed with which we live our lives, I hope that my paintings inspire people to take the time to appreciate how blessed we are. Every once in a while, stop and take a second look and appreciate the beauty in our landscapes,” says Sealey.
Sealey will display 10-15 paintings, including landscapes and portraits, reflecting his passion for women’s rights and the environment. Joel Frederick’s four books are a combination of personal experiences and fiction.
“When Poetry meets Art” will take place at the East Lake Community, South Tumpuna Road, Arima on June 25.