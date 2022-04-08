When street ‘meats’ gourmet

At the 2020 Carnival opener, Soka In Moka, Viking Ding Dong declared himself the sexiest big belly man in soca.

Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) didn’t like that. More so that Ding Dong’s declaration was made in the middle of Blaxx’s D All Starz set. The late soca star immediately sought to set the record straight, telling the feting crowd: “He eh sexier than me I is de original sexy big belly man in soca”.