When street ‘meats’ gourmet

CookKin Vibez is a dinning experience between the lines.
Not quite a bar and not fully a restaurant, its relaxed atmosphere is best described as a hybrid, indoor, roadside food truck stop, at the corner of Roberts and Carlos streets in Woodbrook.
Meat rules the menu at CookKin Vibez, with everything from barbecued pigtails to roast pork, baby back and barbecued beef ribs, grilled pork belly, rib-eye and sirloin steak, lamb rack and virtually every possible style of chicken available. The rest stop also has an extensive seafood menu that includes lobster, shrimp, mussels, shark, snapper, salmon and ancho fish.
Owner and Chef John LumKin paired their West-famous grilled pork belly with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled chicken breast with stir-fried noodles when he welcomed the Express to his restaurant front during Guinness St Patrick’s Month celebrations last week. The pork was tender and flavourful on top of the perfect mash while the grilled chicken would prove an ideal option to those counting calories but still craving a night out.
“Our roast pork is very popular, as well as our seafood options,” CookKin Vibez waitress Mariangel Briceño said in a thick Spanish accent during dinner.
Fewer restrictions good vibes
Its diverse Latin American staff adds a unique charm to the restaurant, providing the unique prospect of a momentary staycation of sorts.
“People can expect a nice place where they can relax, have some drinks, get some good food to eat when they spend their time here. We are very nice to our guests and always try to give them the best service. And we expect them to be nice back to us,” Briceño winked.
Government’s recent decision to relax Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings and in-house dining is welcome news for the restaurant sector, LumKin said. The CookKin Vibez boss said it has been a testing two years for his business.
His entire staff had to find new jobs during the months of closure. The lack of work opportunities also saw several of his foreign kitchen and front-of-house workers return to Latin America.
“It was very difficult, there were reoccurring costs and no income. Obviously, we are excited (about fully reopening). We have a lot of new staff and so we are concentrating on helping them develop into the career path they have chosen. That being said, we still wait with bated breath as to the official public health regulations. If the pavement lime resumes, do they need to have on a mask as opposed to if they are inside the restaurant?” he asked.
LumKin says other similar details need to be clarified if his customers are to feel comfortable to resume the lime in full at CookKin Vibez.
“We know the economy needs to improve. There are a lot of people who had to take a cut in salary. There are also a lot of people who lost their jobs. But for those coming up, they need to have confidence in going back out that they would not be harassed. They need to know when they’re outside having what they missed for the last two years, they can do it with a peace of mind,” he lamented.
LumKin advocated for extra police patrols not only to monitor the adherence to pandemic regulations but also to ensure the safety of those returning to socialise in the Woodbrook area.
“The other element that steps in is crime. How safe and comfortable will you feel liming on the outside in the early hours of the morning?” he asked.
As Trinidad and Tobago reopens, LumKin said we should all be keeping a close eye on recent Covid-19-enforced lockdowns in Shanghai. China’s largest city went into quarantine on March 28, following a new rise of over 20,000 daily Covid cases, leaving over 25 million people stuck indoors.
“Will the rest of the world follow? Will our Government follow? I think during the course of the pandemic we have to ask, ‘Did lockdowns really help? Did everything that was put in place really help?’ I don’t know, it’s a difficult one to say,” LumKin concluded.