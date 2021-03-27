Where words fail, art speaks

Where words fail, Zino Brown art speaks. “My current collection of art allows me to explain what can never be told. It is my world as I have experienced it before and after seizures. Imagine having a word on the tip of your tongue that you are trying to explain to someone, my art becomes an expression of things I can’t explain in any other way. It has to do with my life and feelings. I am always trying to explain myself through my art,” said the artist, who will showcase 12 pieces of oil on canvas, in his latest body of work titled “Then to Now”, at the Frame Shop in Woodbrook. The exhibition opened yesterday, Saturday March 27, 2021.
Brown, 32, who lives in Seattle, Washington, USA, returned home to visit his mother, author and journalist Debbie Jacob, before the border was closed due to the worsening pandemic a year ago. While stuck in Trinidad, he turned to what satisfies his soul the most. His expressions are what viewers will experience through “Then to Now”.
Brown’s life is a story about curveballs and triumphs. His heart was set on becoming a specialist carpenter; that was before a brush with death sent him down a different path to becoming the artist he is today.
“I got caught up in the distraction of what I thought happiness was – accumulating things like a nice car. I majored in wood technology at Seattle Central College and felt fascinated by the strength of wood and how it could be used creatively. Working and going to school 16 hours a day, I got three hours of sleep a night, got in a bad car accident from being so tired, and had to have a plate put in my head. While recovering from this injury, I had serious seizures and couldn’t work at what I studied.
“This left me feeling empty, lonely and confused. I returned to art, which was always my escape as a child. Art became part of my recovery and my escape from the injury, and I realised how much I needed art for my own expression and my own reality. Art is actually not an escape. It is who I am,” Brown said.
As the pandemic ravaged the world, Brown delved deeper into his world of art. “Working on my art during the pandemic affected my work in a dark way at first because I came back to Trinidad temporarily to visit my mother and was ultimately forced to deal with the repercussions of Covid and its restrictions. To be in this restricted position was difficult. I couldn’t go back to Seattle where I lived, but the pandemic brought me closer to my work. It made my feelings and my work deeper in a lot of ways. I think it made my work darker because it was a dark time. I am not a socially outgoing person so I didn’t mind staying at home once I was able to have a space to paint.
“I want people to feel like they are walking through my mind, the torments and experiences, the confusion of waking up from a seizure, the blurred memories you have when you are thinking of a dream or image that is stained in your mind. It all tells its own story in a surreal way.
“Painting is a way for me to navigate others through the complexity of my memories, emotions and experiences. Colours can sometimes explain those emotions, for example some paintings are dark with a lot of grey and black because I don’t wake up in a light or happy mood every day. No one does. Nothing I paint is by accident.
“I am always trying to change the mould of what people think good or bad art is. I’m trying to be honest about my own feelings and my own story. Some people write or sing to tell their story. Creating art is my way of telling my story and the journey and experiences that are my life.
“I like neo-impression-ism, abstract impressionism and surrealism. I like any art that makes you escape into it – just like a great film can capture you and you can’t escape from it; a good piece of art should do the same. I love the work of Marc Chagall and Willem de Kooning. I love the prolificness of Picasso and Basquiat and the work of Miriam Beerman,” Brown said.
Art connects us, and as Brown said, “from a poem on a wall, to a Carnival costume, to the way someone portrays themself with their unique take on fashion, a tongue-in-cheek hand painted sign on a downtown wall, to the way you see a shadow through frosted glass. For me, it is the gems hiding in plain sight, I believe that creativity in any honest form of expression is art. It might not reach everyone, but if it reaches someone it is art. Some people delve into what they don’t understand; others need art to sustain them and express their moods. Art is most important for the way it connects us.”
Brown’s work can be viewed at The Frame Shop located at the corner of Carlos and Roberts streets in Woodbrook, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until mid April. Visit the Frame Shop on Facebook or visit Instagram @zz.brown