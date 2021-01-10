“Torture!”

That’s how soca act MX Prime sums up the reality of no Carnival in 2021.

MX (Edghill Thomas) says the full scope of the unavoidable cancellation of the annual festival is yet to be realised.

Apart from the missed opportunities to “free up” and “release” at fetes and masquerade on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, he says there will be a huge loss of income to several sectors. The total loss of revenue to this country will go beyond the visible artistes and artisans who benefit from the festival, he warns.