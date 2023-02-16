Who wants it most?

BP Renegades rolls into tomorrow’s National Panorama finals with a target on their backs.
The Charlotte Street-based orchestra is the one to beat at the Queen’s Park Savannah, following dominating performances in both the preliminary and semi-final round of the competition.
The Duvone Stewart-led 11-time champs edged Republic Bank Exodus for top spot by one and a half points at prelims, with Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) 1991 timeless hit, “Feeling To Party”. Republic played Antiguan King Short Shirt’s (MacLean Emannuel) 1976 classic, “Tourist Leggo”.
Renegades stretched its lead over Exodus to four points at semis, and was a mammoth, by Panorama standards, ten points clear of legendary arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe’s HADCO Phase II Pan Groove.
Despite the obvious advantage heading into tomorrow’s final, Stewart says he has warned his pannists they will have to start all over again if they are to reclaim the title they lost in 2020 to Desperadoes.
“It is not done and dusted. Everybody starts back at zero and there is a lot of work to be done. We have to analyse what took place (at semis), the pros and cons, and get the band and players focused, in shape and form.
“I’m very cool, confident and happy to be in the position where we are—but every other band, I have much respect for them because I see us all as winners,” Stewart told the Express following the semi-final result.
Exodus’ arranger, Terrance “BJ” Marcelle, meanwhile, says it will take “everything” to close the four-point-gap opened up by Renegades.
“Right now it taking everything to close that gap. We talking about performance and stage presence. We have a lot of cleaning up on performance to do, but we been doing a lil home work,” Marcelle told the Express yesterday.
Stalin tributes galore
The music of Black Stalin will resonate throughout the night at the hallowed Savannah ground during tomorrow’s final.
Three other bands, besides Renegades, will pay tribute to the late, great calypsonian, including Heritage Petroleum Skiffle, playing in position two; NLCB Buccooneers, in position six; Renegades in 11; and Shell Invaders in the final position. All three have selected Stalin’s “Bun Dem” as their tune of choice.
Defending champs Desperadoes will be hoping to summon something special, after an unconvincing showing in the semis, when they take the stage in position five, playing Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) Carnival 2023 hit, “Long Live Soca”. The Carlton “Zanda” Alexander-led, Tragarete Road-based orchestra finished down the field in ninth place in the semis.
Eyes will also be on Nutrien Silver Stars and their Panorama 2023 title-winning arrangers Ojay Richards and Kersh Ramsey, when they take the stage in ninth position to play Olatunji Yearwood’s “Engine Room”.
Richards won the Small Band title with Fascinators last month; and Ramsey, the Medium Band title with Katzenjammers last week. The Tobago-born duo are the toast of sister isle after bringing those two titles home. It will be intriguing to see what the two University of Trinidad and Tobago graduates can achieve when they join forces in the Large Band final tomorrow.
With so many potent contenders, Marcelle says Exodus is seeing everyone as a potential threat to them, winning their first title in nearly two decades.
“We feel good and the confidence is high, but we know we can’t leave out anybody. All Stars is a finals band. Phase II jumped to third in the semis, and we all know what Despers and Renegades can do. It’s anybody’s title to win,” Marcelle concluded.
Large Band Conventional
Order of Appearance
1. Proman Starlift – Mighty Sparrow’s “Witch Doctor”
2. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem”
3. HADCO Phase II Pan Groove – Aaron Duncan’s “We Come Out to Party”
4. Massy Trinidad All Stars – Dilena Diamond’s “Stage on Fire”
5. Desperadoes - Voice’s “Long Live Soca”
6. NLCB Buccooneers – Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem”
7. Republic Bank Exodus – King Short Shirt’s “Tourist Leggo”
8. NLCB Fonclaire – Voice’s “Long Live Soca”
9. Nutrien Silver Stars – Olatunji’s “Engine Room”
10. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – Mical Teja’s “Hall of Fame”
11. BP Renegades – Black Stalin’s “Feeling To Party”
12. First Citizens Supernovas –
Destra’s “Jubilation”
13. Shell Invaders - Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem”