Who wants it most?

WHEN swimming instructor Ashley Alonzo learned of the recent drowning of a four-year-old girl at a communal pool in Trincity, she felt as if she had swallowed a stone. Years ago she had given water-safety classes to a client at that very pool, and so she was able to accurately envision where the tragedy unfolded.

“Anytime I hear of someone drowning, it takes a piece of my soul because drowning is preventable. If only people had the proper information and understood how serious the danger is, then they would be more cautious, more careful and more lives would be saved,” said Alonzo.