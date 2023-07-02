Why do I wake up tired?

There’s no disappointment quite like sleeping for eight to ten hours only to roll out of bed feeling just as tired, if not more than you were the night before. It’s an easy pattern to brush off as part of life, but if you’re not waking up revitalised or feel like you’re always running on empty, something’s definitely up. Below, experts explain reasons why you wake up tired (and feel like you’re always tired), and how to stop the viscous cycle of sleepiness.
Reasons you wake up tired
There are a slew of reasons why you might wake up on the wrong side of the bed—and stay there all day. You have more control over some than others.
— Sleep inertia
If you’ve never heard of it, sleep inertia is the technical term for typical morning grogginess. It’s why you may feel a little wobbly on your feet or disoriented after getting out of bed—your brain is essentially waking up.
“Studies have shown that blood flow in the brain is slower for up to 30 minutes after waking compared to before going to sleep,” explains Robin M Tucker, PhD, RD, associate professor of food science and nutrition at Michigan State University who studies the intersection of nutrition and sleep. She adds that the sleepy sensation lasts anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour for most people, but others can experience it for several hours.
“Sleep inertia typically lasts longer after nights of insufficient sleep, especially if those nights are consecutive,” Tucker says. “While it can be annoying not to be able to jump out of bed and be at your best, some scientists believe that sleep inertia helps you to get back to sleep quickly and prevents unwanted awakenings.” With that being said, waking up during deep stages of sleep is believed to cause more serious sleep inertia, she adds.
For obvious reasons, it can be kind of tricky to differentiate between the normal drag and general fatigue, but Peter Polos, MD, PhD, a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep and Sleep Number expert says sleep inertia usually clears as the day progresses, whereas more persistent exhaustion may linger throughout the day, often only relieved by more sleep or napping.
Blue light exposure
Whether you want to believe it or not, your screen time seriously impacts your sleep, especially the quality of it. Yet many of us engage in what Tucker calls “revenge bedtime procrastination,” or the decision to stay up after a busy day to partake in the leisure activities we’d otherwise miss out on (i.e. scrolling, watching TV) instead of sleep.
“Using computers, tablets, cellphones, and TVs too close to bedtime can inhibit melatonin release and delay sleep onset, so it’s best to shut them down an hour before bed to avoid extra exposure,” says Dr Polos. In general, he adds that we sleep best in a dark, cool room (between 67 to 69 degrees), so if you’re falling asleep with the TV on, it could be stealing your restorative ZZZs.
Poor sleep hygiene
Having good sleep hygiene means maintaining a bedroom environment and daily routine that promote restful sleep. Making small tweaks to bedding or bedtimes can make a world of difference. “Make sure you sleep on a comfortable bed that supports you from head to toe,” says Dr Polos. Pillows are just as important—Dr Polos says to find one that fits your sleep style, whether you’re a side sleeper or need neck support.
Drinking too much
caffeine or alcohol
Caffeine is a stimulant, and that afternoon pick-me-up could be affecting you more than you realise. “Some people metabolise caffeine more slowly than others,” explains Tucker. And although alcohol is a depressant, it can disrupt the REM stages of sleep, adds Dr Polos, keeping you from entering the deep sleep needed for restoration. That’s why he recommends avoiding either substance up to four hours before bedtime.
Sleep disorders
Sleep disorders like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea commonly interfere with sleep and wakefulness. People with sleep apnea in particular are prone to feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep. “[It] causes the airway to close repeatedly throughout the night,” explains Tucker, which jolts you awake to breathe. “You might not remember these awakenings, but they are disruptive and can cause people to fail to feel refreshed after sleeping,” she adds. Major signs of sleep apnea are heavy snoring and daytime drowsiness, and a sleep test is required for diagnosis.
Genetics
It really is true that some people are naturally night owls and others are morning birds. “These are usually genetically predetermined,” says Polos. “They can be modified to some degree but typically, one cannot be replaced by the other.”
Lack of exercise
You might think working out would make you more tired, but the opposite is true. In fact, exercise has been found to combat workplace fatigue, boost energy, and conversely, research shows it can help you sleep longer and more soundly at night, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed.
Poor mental health
While a lack of sleep is sure to affect your headspace, mental health can wreak havoc on sleep, too. Research shows that around 40 per cent of young depressed adults struggle with hypersomnia, or feelings of excessive tiredness. Anxiety and worry—especially PTSD—can also affect quality of sleep.
