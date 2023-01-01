Why early screening is so important

ATTENTION all men 40 and older. If there is one thing to put on your to-do list for 2023—make screening for prostate cancer a priority.
That’s the advice of urologist Dr Satyendra Persaud. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the most common cancer-related death among men. It is especially common among black Trinbagonians.
“It is three times more common among black men than among East Indian men. This is consistent data that has come out of multiple units, we did a research paper in 2016 and we found prostate cancer to be not only more common among black men but also more aggressive. So Black men were more likely to have higher risk and higher grade disease,” says Persaud.
The reason could lie in genetics but the jury is still out on what specific genes influence the disease locally, but it mirrors what is seen globally where the disease tends to have a high incidence among certain demographics.
The prostate is a small gland—about 20-30 grams, it’s about the size of a walnut. It is a sexual organ and is located just below the bladder. The urine has to go through the prostate which is why if a person has an enlarged prostate or prostate cancer, the flow of urine can actually be blocked off. The prostate specific antigen or PSA is specific to the prostate and has a role and function during the reproductive process. PSA levels vary with age and the size of the prostate; sexual intercourse, urinary tract surgery, a recent digital exam, infection, riding a bike and horseback riding can raise one’s PSA.
“It’s very important when you go for a PSA exam to make sure you don’t have what we call “confounders” which can raise your PSA and lead you to have a biopsy when you shouldn’t,” said Persaud.
Screening saves lives, stressed Persaud. In 2010 some American experts spoke out against screening, as a result, there was an uptick in mortality and they have since had to amend their stance on screening. The large studies that have been done on thousands of men show that screenings do impact mortality and reduces mortality by as much as 44 per cent. A couple of years ago, around 30 Caribbean urologists were surveyed, most were in favour of screening.
Persaud said men should start screening for prostate cancer at the age of 40; this involves a blood test that measures the amount of PSA in one’s blood and a digital rectal exam. Most men dislike the latter.
“We need to either destigmatise the rectal examination, in other words men need to talk among themselves and say, “there is nothing wrong with it, it takes less than five minutes” or we need to make it optional. I would rather a man come and do a blood test than not come at all,” he said.
Persaud strongly recommends getting a rectal exam because there is a small number of people who have a normal PSA and the only way the cancer is picked up is through a rectal exam.
“But if the rectal exam is going to keep you from getting screened, just come and get the blood test at least,” he urged.
We need a national screening programme in place, right now screening is mostly opportunistic, said Persaud. There needs to be a more organised approach to screening and we need more investment in treatment for prostate cancer, he added.
Prostate-related cases form a significant portion of Persaud’s workload. One can have prostate cancer and not know it, this emphasises why screening is so important, screening catches the presence of the disease before it becomes symptomatic.
“It is best to catch it early because we have a lot of treatments available locally,” he said
Prostate cancer is very common but it’s also a very treatable disease, it has a long latent stage where there are no symptoms so that is the time to treat it, said Persaud. However there is no cure for late stage prostate cancer.
“It’s better to be diagnosed early and get curative treatment than wait until an advanced stage of the disease. Advanced prostate cancer is a terrible way to go; you get paralysis, kidney failure, you can bleed to death,” he said.
Men need to be aware of two common pitfalls: if you have no symptoms but your PSA is high, you should not be blindly treated with antibiotics, warned Persaud. Secondly, if you have a high PSA but your ultrasound is negative, that does not mean you’re in the all-clear. Ultrasounds do not detect prostate cancer, they are used by doctors as a road map when doing a biopsy to ensure that the entire gland has been covered. Additionally, a CT scan has no role in diagnosing prostate cancer. An MRI may help in determining who needs a biopsy and what type of biopsy.
Persaud is calling again for an organised approach to screening and support for treatment for men with prostate cancer.
“We need to destigmatise the rectal examination or emphasise to men that it could be optional. We need celebrities to come out and destigmatise the entire screening process in general and make it mainstream,” he said. “And while there is no treatment for late stage prostate cancer, we need to emphasise that there are lots of treatments for early stage prostate cancer.”