Why Escazu?

The season is in full swing, and for those who know me, or have been following the column for years, know I love soca and think that Carnival is the best time of the year. Though not a lot, I have mapped the one or two Carnival events I plan to attend. With this plan, for many it is about the hair and outfit; for me, and should be for you too, the footwear is critical. This plan also needs to line up with the surfaces you would be standing on for your events.