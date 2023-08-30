Why size matters

Heracles, better known by his Roman name Hercules, is one of the most famed characters of Greek mythology. An illegitimate child of the Greek god Zeus, Heracles was ever the source of jealousy for Zeus’ legitimate wife, Hera, hence his mother naming him Heracles, which translates to “Hera’s glory”. Hera remained unmoved and, in the red mist of anger, tricked Heracles into killing his wife and children, a crime for which his punishment became known as the 12 labours of Heracles.
Heracles’ 12 labours were, in essence, ridding the Greek universe of some of its most fearsome creatures, such as lions, hydras, boars and bulls. I will save sharing more details because I can easily get lost in the delightful absurdity of Greek mythology. However, in modern terms, these would be creatures or animals that we would call megafauna1.
Megafauna are the planet’s largest animals. The term generally refers to vertebrates: herbivores weighing over 1,000 kilogrammes (2,200 pounds) and carnivores weighing over 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds). The largest terrestrial herbivore on the planet today is the African elephant—an average adult weighing around 5,500 kilogrammes. The largest terrestrial carnivore is the polar bear; an average adult weighing around 500 kilogrammes. The largest animal alive is a marine mammal, the Antarctic blue whale, with adults weighing up to 181,500 kilogramnes and reaching 30 metres (98 feet) in length.
The loss of megafauna does have some trickle-down effects on ecosystems. I use the term “trickle down” intentionally as one of the main consequences of loss of megafauna is the loss of mega manure.
Phosphorus, normally one of the limiting nutrients in any ecosystem, was once spread to great effect by megafauna, through one of the most abundant media—faeces. Through this medium, mammoths, mastodons and giant sloths were once extremely effective at fertilising the soil. Their demise has been accompanied by an eight per cent drop in natural fertilisation by faeces since the last ice age2.
The ocean is no different as faeces levels have also shown a decrease. Whales, one of the major sources of nutrients, feed deep in the ocean, but defecate their nutrient-rich waste in shallower water. Since megafauna usually have much larger ranges, their nutrients are spread between ecosystems over a wider range of the sea floor. They tend to perform long migrations, linking ecosystems that would otherwise never be connected.
The phosphorus from megafauna serves as an important fertiliser for phytoplankton—tiny marine plants that form the base of the marine food web and absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide. Phytoplankton are also an important source of carbon capture, estimated to sequester 37 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year3.
Apart from plankton, megafauna themselves are carbon sinks as their bodies transport large amounts of organic material to the sea floor upon their demise. They also function as indicators of a healthy ecosystem. Unsurprisingly, all is not well in the marine megafauna megaverse.
Marine megafauna such as seabirds, marine turtles, marine mammals, sharks and rays are all in danger, and not just from Heracles but from very real, non-mythical mega problems in the form of anthropogenic activities4.
Gill nets (and drift nets, in particular) have emerged as a primary concern for marine biodiversity because they result in a high degree of mortality of megafauna globally. Whales, dolphins and porpoises, known collectively as cetaceans, are especially vulnerable to incidental capture (by-catch), vessel collision and pollution-related threats. For the Indian Ocean, estimates of annual catch in tuna gill net fisheries include 100,000 cetaceans, 97,000 tonnes of elasmobranchs (sharks, rays, skates and sawfish) and 29,500 sea turtles.
These numbers are concerning, especially when considering the behavioural and life-history traits of megafauna. They have long life spans and take a long time to breed, which makes even small increases in mortality more significant as their populations are vulnerable to decline.
Scientific studies have shown that loss of megafaunal populations causes direct and indirect effects on other species and ecosystem functions5. In many instances, megafaunal extinction will cause disproportionate ecological disruption relative to the loss of other smaller animals. Most megafauna are top predators, helping to keep ecosystems in balance by controlling populations of smaller predators and herbivores—another of the many reasons why loss of megafauna is of urgent concern.
While large creatures can appear fearsome and warrant stories of great mythological adventures, they are irreplaceable to a healthy ecosystem and a functioning planet. Our battle today is not to rid the world of these fantastic beasts but to protect them from the scourge of climate change and indiscriminate practices that place their lives at risk.
Heracles was tasked with 12 labours as a punishment for his crimes, in a time where gigantic beasts where a danger to mankind. Now, our roles have been reversed as mankind poses a much bigger threat to the invaluable guardians of the ecosystems—our precious megafauna. Protecting megafauna will not only affect these species, in particular, but will have an umbrella effect on the ecosystems they depend on, as well as those below them on the food chain.
To quote physician and anthropologist Paul Farmer, “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that’s wrong with the world.” From microbes to megafauna, the preservation of all of earth’s life, all creatures great and small, is imperative to a healthy planet.
