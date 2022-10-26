A reprieve from the rains, a mini version of the long-awaited petit careme perhaps, saw forest dwellers and trekkers out and about during our long holiday weekend.
Usually, caving is done within this transition period, being a high-risk activity during the rainy season and therefore not practised by most adventure groups pre-petit careme.
Venturing into the Cumaca cave where the river had washed out the interior during innumerable flooding episodes over the past months revealed the extent to which resident wildlife suffered trauma and dislocation.
A first-hand look at the numbers of the guacharo or oilbird species remaining in the subterranean system tells such a story.
The oilbird is nocturnal and colonises the dark recesses of the cave high above the level of the river flowing through. Where there were nests at a lower level than those along the roof heights of the cave, there is now a totally washed-out section, devoid of any occupation.
Often we have seen birds of older age and even those choosing to nest at these lower levels vacate these areas when disturbed, leaving behind eggs, seeds and mounds of evidence of their presence. However, these lower levels of niches are now devoid of any life.
One could envisage the traumatic experience that these birds would have suffered when the usually quiet river suddenly transformed into a roaring swollen surge, rising to levels that would have caught these birds off guard. There would have been shrill screams, squawks and wing flapping as the birds flew to higher levels, abandoning whatever was in the nest to be washed away by the raging water.
There would have been lots of squabbles for safe haven in the upper reaches with many being displaced by those initially threatened.
As consolation, the inherent instinct for survival of these birds would have aided them to act quickly in preserving their lives during each flooding event. This is one of the reasons why they have chosen the higher areas of the roof of the cave as is the habit of their species.
This writer has had views from atop the hill of the violently outpouring waters of the North Oropouche river from the mouth of this cave after a night of heavy rains in the heights of the northern range. This event often blocked return to the outside via this route and detour had to be made over the hill.
It was not a pretty sight and certainly not a peaceful one as the sounds of the river crashing through the interior of the cave reverberated for miles around the valley. When the water exited the mouth of the cave it was a giant fluid monster that flooded the surroundings to unbelievable heights. One wondered how the structure of the cave had withstood such pressure.
These violent flooding events account for the present depletion of numbers of oilbirds in the interior. Many of the displaced would have migrated to other caves where passaging rivers are absent. Naturally being birds, they would have used their wings to remain above the surging waters.
We look forward to a gradual return of the birds to this cave come more settled weather conditions.
Those in caves along our northern sea coast would have been doing the same when there were times of advancing turbulent seas.
Also on this coastal front, what is known as the salt altar of L’Anse Murphy has failed to produce its usual annual amount of blocks of salt. The formation of these blocks depends on an intense dry season which we have not had.
Forest dwellers have harvested this salt over the years. However, this year, the altar remains washed clean of any deposits by the continuous rains.
Looking at the soldier crabs running along the top of the rock, life continues despite changes in such environments. Seasonal changes continue to force wildlife the world over to adapt or migrate and we expect more of such with the passage of time.