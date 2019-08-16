Annora Pierre

WORTH THE WAIT: Annora Pierre serves her famous wings. —Photo: WAYNE BOWMAN

A LONG queue wraps around Spoonbill Terrace onto the neighbouring street in Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie, virtually every Friday and Saturday night. They remain eerily patient under an intoxicating cloud of barbecue smoke. No one complains, at least not visibly. They already know the meat on the grill is very much worth the wait.

That’s the kind of loyal following chef Annora Pierre has built in her home community. The Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) graduate’s grilled chicken wings, lamb and pork are famous in Maloney and environs. But that’s not all the talented budding chef has to offer.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Winging it

Winging it

A LONG queue wraps around Spoonbill Terrace onto the neighbouring street in Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie, virtually every Friday and Saturday night. They remain eerily patient under an intoxicating cloud of barbecue smoke. No one complains, at least not visibly. They already know the meat on the grill is very much worth the wait.

Carifesta XIV kicks off

Carifesta XIV kicks off

There is a mixed mood of anxiety and excitement in the air over today’s much-anticipated start of the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) XIV says cultural officer and festival secretariat member Marlon De Bique.

Stop being landlocked islands

Stop being landlocked islands

ANY opportunity for local artists to interact with their regional peers should be openly embraced, says cultural activist Rubadiri Victor.