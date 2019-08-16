Winging it

A LONG queue wraps around Spoonbill Terrace onto the neighbouring street in Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie, virtually every Friday and Saturday night. They remain eerily patient under an intoxicating cloud of barbecue smoke. No one complains, at least not visibly. They already know the meat on the grill is very much worth the wait.
That’s the kind of loyal following chef Annora Pierre has built in her home community. The Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) graduate’s grilled chicken wings, lamb and pork are famous in Maloney and environs. But that’s not all the talented budding chef has to offer.