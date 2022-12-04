With floods, beware of leptospirosis

WITH T&T experiencing one of the wettest rainy seasons on record, the risk of falling ill with the infectious disease leptospirosis is especially high. This risk is not to be taken for granted, if left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to organ failure and even death, warned specialist physician in medical microbiology Dr Rajeev Peeyush Nagassar.
Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria. The different bacteria belong to a grouping called leptospira, hence the name “leptospirosis”. It is commonly seen in tropical regions where the risk of contracting the disease increases during the rainy season.
The bacteria can get into soil and/or water through the urine of an infected animal. Leptospirosis is most commonly associated with rodents, however according to Nagassar’s research wild animals, domestic animals such as dogs, and farm animals such as cattle and pigs can pass the bacteria into the water or soil.
Humans are infected by direct contact with urine or indirectly through exposure to water, soil, or food contaminated with the animal’s urine.
The eyes, nose or mouth, especially if damaged from a cut or scratch can be areas of entry for the bacteria. It can be transmitted through contaminated drinking water, such as in floodwaters as well as person to person contact — which is rare, the physician noted.
Initial symptoms include high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, yellow skin and eyes called jaundice, red eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and rash. Leptospirosis can be mistaken for another infection.
“As you can see these symptoms can occur in many other illnesses such as dengue, the flu, malaria and kidney infection,” he said.
The disease may present with two phases. Firstly, after experiencing the symptoms; a patient may recover and become ill again.
The second phase is more severe and can lead to kidney and liver failure, inflammation around the brain and spinal cord called meningitis, spleen damage and respiratory distress.
The duration of the disease is usually shorter and the infection less severe if treatment is started early by one’s doctor.
Untreated infection may take months to go away; persons can end up in the intensive care unit and may even succumb to the disease.
Leptospirosis can be successfully treated with simple antibiotics, in severe infection additional treatment may be administered at hospital.
Given that leptospirosis symptoms mimic the symptoms of other infections, persons who suspect they may have leptospirosis must see a doctor immediately and not self medicate, said Nagassar.
“Hospitalisations are more common if people are not treated on time. This is where the risk is,” said Nagassar. “Exposure and then delayed or inappropriate treatment leads to increased risk of hospitalisations.”
The Ministry of Health has provided the following tips on ways to reduce the risk of leptospirosis:
—Avoid contact with animal urine, especially if you have cuts or abrasions of the skin.
—Avoid contact with potentially contaminated water (streams, rivers and ponds).
—If working in areas that may be prone to contamination, wear protective clothing such as boots, aprons, eye protection or face masks.
—Consume only clean drinking water.
—Inspect food carefully to determine if it may have come into contact with floodwater. Discard open containers, packages and foods contained in bags, paper, cloth, fibre or cardboard boxes e.g flour, cereal, rice - even if the packages are sealed.
—Throw away fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and meat that may have come into contact with floodwaters.
—Canned food items may be safe for consumption but persons are advised to remove labels and disinfect cans thoroughly with a bleach solution before opening.
Nagassar also strongly recommends getting your pets vaccinated. Because rodents are a major source of leptospirosis, rodent populations must be controlled.
“You can do this by keeping rodents out of your home, setting traps, and cleaning your surroundings of any rodent waste immediately,” he said. “Trash can obviously contribute to this type of problem so proper disposal of one’s trash is important.”
Additionally, Nagassar recommends using gloves, bleach or an appropriate disinfectant when cleaning areas after a rodent infestation.
Do not sweep or vacuum especially if there are traces of faeces or urine. And always wash your hands after cleaning up.