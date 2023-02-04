With Soca Monarch gone Army Fete stands alone!

Times have changed and now that the International Soca Monarch event has been cancelled, the annual Army Fete remains the last of the big, nationally-attended, ground-shaking fetes in existence. Granted, the Fire Services have renewed, reinvigorated and renamed their event to “Fire Fest” since 2020, but after years of it being dormant, they appear to still be rebuilding the brand and its following and could be some distance away from attracting and entertaining thousands of patrons the way Army Fete still does.
Event promoter, Cliff Harris, who is responsible for producing Army Fete on behalf of The Regiment, attributes the decline of the once big fetes to the economics of the day:
“The times have changed and people’s tastes and preferences have evolved along with the economic situation,” said Harris. “In the 90s and early 2000s, there was Fire Fete, Licensing Fete, Flour Mills Fete, WASA Fete, even the Police and T&TEC started fetes at one time and all of them did fairly well and had their place on the Carnival calendar. That was when entire families and offices, companies, communities and big crews of people used to come out together to enjoy the Carnival music and culture. Those days are over.”
Harris cited the ever-concerning crime situation, as well as the rise in popularity of the all-inclusive fete phenomenon as some of the main reasons for the decline in such large-scale public events.
“With all the crime happening all over the country,” he added, “people started thinking twice about going to those massive events, where so many people from different walks of life would assemble and the potential for discord was always high... So when the option of smaller, safer and more economically satisfying events was presented, more people began attending those type of events - resulting in the steady decline and eventual death of most of the larger ones...”
For many years, Harris produced the largest event in the Carnival space - the Brass Festival - but with the advent of Machel Montano’s “Alternative Concept” in 2003, fete lovers began choosing alternative ways to enjoy the music and culture of the annual festival and artistes began staging their own shows, instead of relying exclusively on promoters to book them.
Our dearly departed, former president, Prof George Maxwell Richards is attributed the honour of being the creator of the all-inclusive concept, which he used to differentiate the annual UWI Fete, but this formula really took root in the mid-2000s as younger promoters embraced the opportunity to charge higher prices and to cater to finer tastes and higher income brackets.
Yesterday’s price is not today’s price as the new saying goes and initially, all-inclusive fete prices started around $400 and $500 for unlimited food and drinks, but as the cost of living increased throughout the mid-2000s, those prices rose steadily into the thousand-dollar range. Whilst the traditional fete prices also increased from tens to hundreds, their format could not guarantee as much satisfaction as the allure of “free: drinks and complimentary food in smaller and more refined settings. The growth of soca music and its artisans, their evolving wardrobes, stage presentations and annually-increasing catalogue of music also became a factor, as their performance fees increased into the five- and six-figure bracket.
“I remember in the 70s when we did events, we could pay a singer $100 for the night and they would be content,” Harris recalled. “Nowadays, these artistes calling for big money and they work for it too, so it’s not to say they don’t deserve it, but in the end, all the increased costs must get passed on to the consumer in business and some businesses can sustain such increases, while others may no longer be able attract enough clientele at prices suitable enough to make the business model profitable or sustainable.”
So out goes the old model and in comes the new: the International Soca Monarch may be cancelled this year, but in its place we have a series of massive, nationally-attended concerts being staged nightly throughout the last week of Carnival from at least four former winners and top contenders of the Soca Monarch competition. 2011 Groovy and 2020 Joint Soca Monarch, Kes’ “IzWe” festival commands the Tuesday at Brian Lara Stadium, Top-5 competitor, Patrice Roberts’ “Strength of a Woman” has switched to the Wednesday night at O2 Park, whilst three-time Soca Monarch winner, Voice (Aaron St Louis) moved his concert to the Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval and this year, Machel Montano celebrates his 40th year at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Carnival Friday.
Ragga soca general, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) is a four-time Soca Monarch champion, who does not have his own concert event on the calendar, but will headline the annual Army Fete, which falls strategically on the last Friday before the final Carnival week as previously described. Army Fete remains therefore, the last standing, traditional and nationally-promoted big fete and it’s probably due to its moniker of being “the safest fete in Carnival”. Harris and The Regiment has done an excellent job of managing this brand and this event over time to ensure maximum entertainment value for money and overall satisfaction. Its format has evolved to include a VIP all-inclusive section, while still maintaining lower ticket prices for general admission and preserving it’s safety component with a heavy regiment presence at the Queen’s Park Savannah venue before, during and after the event. The International Soca Monarch has served its purpose and elevated the standard of soca performances, while also showcasing the music and its artisans to international audiences. The annual Army Fete continues to provide a safe, communal fete environment, while presenting the top acts in the festival all on one night and including versions of the best individual catalogues as well. On February 10, ahead of the concert-filled week dominated by soca’s top acts, families and friends, crews and teams of all ages and locations can still assemble all together for a night of non-stop feting action in the Savannah. In an ever evolving world, nation and entertainment industry, that much at least remains the same.
Courtesy OverTime TT