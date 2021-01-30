“GOD bless the day that I found you baby, with you by my side and your love to guide me... “sings Timothy Watkins aka Baron in “This Soca is For You” which is regarded as one of the best soca ballads ever composed. Of all the songs in his repertoire “This Soca is For You” accurately describes the close and loving relationship between the living legend and his wife and manager Sherma Orr-Watkins. Not surprisingly, the song is one of Orr-Watkins’ favourites.
“I love the words and melody,” she tells Kitcharee.
Even though our interview takes place over the phone, I could tell by the tone of her voice that she’s either smiling or blushing. Their relationship is a tight one that is still evolving even after 23 years. Those who know the couple well might conclude that fate brought them together. Orr-Watkins first came to know of Baron and his music decades ago when she was a young girl; her mother was a huge fan of calypso music and she followed suit.
“I really didn’t know of any other music besides calypso and some reggae,” she says.
It just so happened that two houses away from where Orr-Watkins grew up on St Thomas street in Tunapuna lived Baron and a few other calypsonians. Orr-Watkins who was a pre-teen at the time was intrigued by the fact that the same voices she heard on the radio singing to the accompaniment of music were her next door neighbours. Whenever she went outside to do some washing she would try to steal some glances of the singer/songwriter and his calypsonian friends and report back to her mother what she had seen or heard.
Baron and Orr-Watkins crossed paths years later when she started booking calypsonians the likes of Sugar Aloes, Lord Nelson and Singing Sandra for shows and concerts. It was then that she began to manage Baron. Even though the thought of managing a performing artiste sounds like a tantalising opportunity for some, Orr-Watkins assures me that it’s not as glamorous as it sounds.
“It’s a stressful job, you have to learn the things they like and don’t like- for example some artistes don’t want people to talk to them before they hit the stage. Besides booking his (Baron’s) shows and picking out the clothes he would wear for his performances, I also had to learn his mood,” she says. “He’s a timid man both in his personal and professional life; he’s also very cool and easygoing. He loves to have his own way.”
Red carpet treatment
As his manager she accompanied Baron when he toured the region, they observed that each island had its own way of treating visiting performing artistes. In Antigua and Dominica, Baron was literally given the red carpet treatment. After being in the industry for as long as she has, Orr-Watkins can say without hesitation that there is a lack of appreciation for calypsonians in T&T.
“Simple things that people can do to show their appreciation have not been done,” she says.
After working in each other’s company for years, they became close friends but Orr-Watkins was adamant that she didn’t want to mix work and love. By that time she was divorced and raising three daughters. A little more than a decade ago, the couple went public with their relationship. During that time Baron brought up the subject of marriage which Orr-Watkins turned down.
“Having been married before, I didn’t see myself getting married again,” says Orr-Watkins. In 2019 however, she had a change of heart and the two got married on Christmas Day in the living room of her home on Pasea Street, Tunapuna.
“I just love everything about him,” she says. “And I have no regrets; in fact I’m enjoying married life.” The couple share many things in common - both are fun-loving individuals and share a love of calypso and a deep appreciation for the arts and culture.
There is no such thing as “beating around the bush” with Baron and Orr-Watkins, what you see is what you get. “People call me ‘the critic’ because I say it as it is. I remember one time when De Fosto called to ask for my opinion about one of his performances. He had a problem with what I had to say, so I told him ‘If you don’t want to hear the truth, then don’t call me’,”she recalls, laughing at the memory.
Our conversation takes on a more serious tone when Orr-Watkins reveals how much her husband misses performing for live audiences.
“He’s going through a tabanca period and is missing the stage,” she adds.
For a seasoned entertainer like Baron who has only ever performed before live audiences over the past 50 years, performing for virtual concerts feels surreal.
“The last time he sang for a virtual concert, I reminded him that he had to sing for the camera. He’s so used to feeding off the crowds,” she says. The entertainment industry not only brought Orr-Watkins and Baron together, it also helped her understand life more. She credits her position as public relations officer at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) for helping her to become a better person. Having managed Baron for more than two decades, Orr-Watkins feels a great measure of pride that her husband and cultural icon is celebrating 50 years in the entertainment industry. She doesn’t envision him giving up music anytime soon. “Singing is his life, he loves it. I play his own music at home and when he starts singing along, I tell him ‘Hush nah, I want to hear Baron sing!’”she says with a hearty laugh.