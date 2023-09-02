Woman is Boss

“Who vex loss!”
That defiant conversation ender won calypso queen Denyse Plummer many an argument in the Plummer-Boocock household, recalls her son Jesse Boocock.
Jesse, 37, said the phrase was a favourite of his late mother. And one he and his younger brother Robert, 28, would often hear while growing up.
Plummer, 69, passed away last Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The iconic calypsonian, who helped blazed a trail for women in the genre during the 80s, has been lauded across the region for her contribution to Caribbean culture.
At home, Plummer was equally vocal about women’s rights and insisted her two boys grow up knowing what it meant to treat the women in their lives well.
“She was really adamant about treating women well. She would often say ‘If I ever catch yuh mistreating a woman, it would be and you’. She taught us that women are the most beautiful creatures in the world and are to be taken care of. But at the same time she taught us we are never to be taken advantaged of by a woman. Respect women but respect yourself she would say,” Jesse told the Kitcharee via phone.
Sharing mom with the world
Despite her international status and national accolades, to her children, Denyse will most be remembered as simply a doting mother.
“She was an excessively supportive and loving mom. Someone we could talk to no matter what, be it our earlier teenage years or more recent adult problems. She made herself available and she would be more than willing to give her two cents, based on her experiences in life and the knowledge she acquired. She never held back, even it was unwanted advice, she was not going to the grave with it. She wanted us to know everything she knew,”
While Plummer did everything to give husband Patrick, who she wed in 1971, and two boys as normal as possible a private existence, everyday trips out the house would remind the family just how famous and loved their matriarch was in T&T.
“We were aware. She was always mom, but we knew she was more than that to the world. Every time you go to the mall with mom everybody wants to talk with her and get a signature. Even had people ask me for mine, which I thought was weird. I grew to understand it was because they loved and respected her so much and I was her son,” Jesse continued.
Jesse singled out the birth of his daughter Juliana Grace two years ago and the time she spent with her grandmother as the moments he will most cherish.
“Getting to see her spend time with her granddaughter and teaching her to clap, was very special. She indulged her granddaughter, the last time I saw her smile was when her granddaughter kissed her,” Jesse said.
She was determined to prove dem wrong
The happenings on the Saturday before Carnival weekend of 1986 were the most pivotal for Denyse Plummer, says Jesse.
On that day Plummer faced a highly critical Skinner Park, San Fernado crowd that threw toilet paper and discarded orange on the stage during her performance of her debut calypso “Pan Rising” at the National Calypso Monarch semis.
Jesse, who was only one year old at the time says his mother expressed the lighting of “an inner burning desire to prove all those people wrong”.
“If she didn’t want it before, you could bet your life she wanted it after that. I have heard the story 100 times. That day in Skinner Park is what people talk about when they talk abut Denyse Plummer. In a way, we have to be thankful for that day because if they didn’t do that I don’t know if mom would have turned out to be the legend she is today.
“Mom was forged in fire. She turned the toilet paper and sucked up orange into confetti, and continued her show. She said the support of many calypsonians helped. Black Stalin told her moments after that this is your music too as much as its mine. That meant a lot to her,” Jesse said.
Her final days
Plummer spent her final days on this earth in the loving embrace of her family, Jesse said.
“The last few weeks got particularly difficult. She spoke less, walked around less and started to eat and drink less. Going to see her, even if she didn’t wanna talk, there was a lot of love and small talk and teddy bears and flowers…” he revealed his voice trailing off.
As Plummer became less and less responsive, Jesse said they were determined to give her more and more love.
“I don’t know if she knew what was going on or how much she could process, but as it got more and more difficult, we were there every step of the way and we never wanted her to feel alone.”
Before her passing Plummer told her children her favourite song was Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson’s collaboration “The Goodness of God”. She covered the song at the Denyse Plummer and Friends concert “Thankful”, held over Mother’s Day weekend at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on May 13. It was her final public appearance.
“It’s my new favourite song from her. That and ‘Together Right Here’ and the original version of ‘Someone Loves You Honey’ that she sang when she was 18.
“We have the music and the advice. Her last piece of advice to us was to ‘put God first and never lean on your own understanding’. Her faith was very important to mom. She died believing and I believe she is exactly where she is supposed to be,” Jesse concluded.