Woman power after Carnival

TO commemorate International Women’s Day, the Network of NGOs of T&T for the Advancement of Women will stage Women Power: An Evening of Excellence on March 8. Scheduled for 7.30 p.m. at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, the cast includes Vaughnette Bigford, Mavis John, Alicia Jaggasar, D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree, Patrice Roberts, Sharda Patassar and more.

John has been revered as the Caribbean Queen of Song for six decades. Since the 1960s she’s shared the stage with starlets like the late Annmarie Inniss, Ella Andall, Barbara Absolom and Carol Addison. She produced her first single, “It’s a Man’s World”, in 1965 and was one of the shining lights on local stages through the ’60s and ’70s.

In the ’70s, she rocked musicdom with the single, “You Are What Love Is”, on which she shared vocals with the late Dave Elcock. John has performed with some of the best on the international stage, including The Temptations, Jeffrey Osbourne, Shaggy and Ashanti.

John is also an acclaimed actress and won a Cacique Award in 1996 for her role in Eintou Springer’s Shades of I-She. Now past the biblical three score and ten milestone, she continues turning out beautiful music, her latest release being “Release the Dove”, written by Christophe Grant.

Originally from La Brea, Bigford is one of the region’s premier chantuelles and enjoys much adulation and acclaim locally, regionally and internationally. She is unique and in a class by herself as she fuses jazz, calypso and folk, reinterpreting vintage compositions. It is a treat to hear her cover of The Mighty Sparrow’s “No Money, No Love”.

Bigford continues to walk in the shoes of the greats and recently became the hostess of iconic children’s television talent show 12 and Under, following in the footsteps of founding hostess Hazel Ward.

Women Power: An Evening of Excellence is a one-of-a-kind production, serving a delectable menu of music by some of the best female talents in Trinidad and Tobago.

