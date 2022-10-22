Woman & Vibes Voix Riches in Concert

For one night only on October 29 at 7 p.m., the south based, all-female, vocal performing ensemble, Voix Riches will host its first concert at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. “Woman & Vibes” is set to showcase the vocal versatility and perseverance of the group as they celebrate seven years of excellence in performance. Its current membership includes Tiana Chandler, Ribqa Davidson, Dhanika Burris, Chrystal Joseph, Dana Tankoo, Lauren Rodney-Villaruel, Giselle Edmond, Andrea Rauceo, and Gabrielle Alexander. Join them as they take you on a journey from the inception of Voix Riches (translation: “Rich Voices”) as a group of alumni from St. Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, to the all-inclusive, award-winning group of musical young women.
Voix Riches has received many awards during their 7-year existence. In 2016, they copped the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Award for Parang and placed second in Contemporary Religious Music. Continuing their tradition of excellence, Voix Riches concluded a stellar season at the 32nd Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival in 2018, earning national championship trophies in the Ladies Quartet, Parang, and Calypso Chorale (with choreography). They were also given special awards for Most Outstanding Choir, Most Outstanding Vocal Performance and Most Outstanding Performance (Open).
“Woman & Vibes” will feature a wide range of musical genres from choral classics to parang and soca, with musical arrangements, choreography and costume design all done by members of the ensemble. Voix Riches also seeks to celebrate with those who brought them together and supported them in their journey. Former music teacher and current curriculum officer, Michele Dowrich heralded the inception of the group in 2015 and continues to be a champion of the group as they grow. She will also lend her voice as a guest performer at this event. “Woman & Vibes” will be hosted by Paula Hamilton-Smith with additional guest performances by Richarde Bereaux and more.
Tickets are available now from all Voix Riches members or by contacting at sjcvoixriches@gmail.com. Come and experience “Woman & Vibes” with Voix Riches at their first concert backed by a live band!