Words of Empowerment!

Whether it is through the written word or the spoken word, author, motivational speaker and humanitarian activist W Diana Benskin lives to empower others. Benskin, a Trinidadian living in Connecticut, USA has written a series of books and poems with therapeutic messages to help abuse survivors and those who continue to suffer abuse.
Benskin’s latest book, Once Upon a Pandemic, A Callaloo of poems to Savour comes on the heels of two other publications, Per Ardua ad Astra, Through difficulty to Success, The Life Story of one West Indian Girl and a children’s book titled The Adventures of Nugget the Dog—How Nugget Found His Way Home.
Benskin said her latest anthology of poems, which was written before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, conveys a message about the issues that she believes are fast becoming “endemic” or “pandemic”. The book of poems took her about a year to complete.
“At home I was being abused by the woman who gave birth to me. I never felt safe in her presence. My message seeks to remind the world not to abuse your children, and black fathers especially in the Caribbean Diaspora to stand up and be responsible for their offspring. I wanted to convey to women not to use the children as pawns to spite the father and to at all times, unless he is a danger to the child, it is important for the child to have a relationship with the biological father,” Benskin said.
Benskin said as an abuse survivor, she wanted to use her platform to encourage others who have suffered a similar fate as hers. “My book is timely now because we are witnessing the resurgence of poetry as one of the shortest forms to tell a story and there are many stories to be told.
“I suffered tremendously and possess this emotional void due to a lack of a positive, healthy relationship with my biological father. I never felt loved or accepted by the woman who birthed me. I have forgiven them both and this was possible because of the psychotherapy I received - 11 long years of it in the USA. Once I acknowledged that something was not ok with me it was easy to accept and embrace the therapy,” Benskin said.
Benskin was born in Trinidad and Tobago to a Barbadian father and Trinidadian mother. She attended Turner Hall Elementary school in Barbados and was cared for by her maternal uncle. She said her early life in Barbados was the springboard for her creativity.
One of her poems, titled A Supreme Novel Journey, highlights the success of American Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson and raises various issues that arose after she was nominated to the supreme court. Benskin said, “I hope to stir readers and anyone I perform my pieces for, from their complacency. I hope to provoke thought and create socratic dialogue around everyday issues.
She added: “I have merged the titles of epic novels and movies to describe the journey of the African and to pique the reader’s interest to perhaps read the novels in parenthesis. I was triggered to write the piece because of the way Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson was treated for her nomination to the US Supreme Court,” she explained.
Benskin has other projects that he is working on. “This book was written before and during the pandemic. I am always writing new poetry and continuing with my children’s collection and I am dabbling in playwriting to get my previous novel Per Ardua ad Astra turned into a musical play. I am also learning to play the piano,” she said.
Benskin said aspiring writers and spoken word practitioners should not give up on their craft and seek out opportunities. “Seek out opportunities to be heard: open mic, school talent shows, online magazines who seek out submissions.
Benskin is also a radio co-host at WZYE 95.9FM. She has won various poetry awards and participated in a series of fellowships and poetry initiatives. She also works tirelessly in support of the less fortunate. During the pandemic when Trinidad and Tobago’s borders remained closed, Benskin, who is also a humanitarian activist, championed the cause of hundreds of stranded T&T nationals abroad and paid for the flights for many of them who were lucky to return home.
A Supreme Novel Journey
an original poem by Diana Benskin
Before we were yours, we were Kings and Queens
everything about us was supreme
living in unity free, In our ”Beloved country”
till “The Catcher in the Rye”
forced us to say goodbye
to the motherland
with iron yokes on our necks and hands
stacked in the belly of the whale
“Jesus of Lubeck” set sail
and we were” Gone with the Wind”
as we lay dying
the “Lord of the Flies”
watched some of us die
for the survivors no “Great Expectation”
as the “Moby Dick” beached on “Treasure Island”
no longer an African
now a mere commodity on display
the catcher he gets his pay
“We are sold on a Monday”
“Cinder- Ella”
“Queen” from Africa
with a symbol is branded forever
and “Trafficked”
for this offense there was no “Crime and Punishment”
many children are born in the “Tropic of Cancer”
“We are all the same in the dark”
for centuries we are forced to eat “The grapes of Wrath”
till “Things Fall apart”
there would be “War and Peace”
prolonged “Pride and Prejudice”
but the “Roots” of my bondage would finally cease to exist
and I could live freely “In the Castle Of My Skin”