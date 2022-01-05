World’s largest

We kick off this year featuring the largest animal known to have ever lived on Earth—the blue whale! Exactly how big is a blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) one may ask? As long as three buses in a line or about the length of a Boeing 737!
Blue whales can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh more than 200 tonnes! These magnificent marine mammals can weigh nearly 20 times heavier than a Tyrannosaurus rex! Even the dinosaurs did not grow to this colossal size! A blue whale’s tongue can weigh as much as an elephant, while its heart, as much as an automobile. Now that is big!
Can you imagine what an animal of that magnitude feeds on? One may think a large-sized animal consumes large-sized prey. On the contrary, these giant whales feed on tiny organisms in the ocean—shrimp-like crustaceans called krill. According to National Geographic, “During certain times of the year, a single adult blue whale consumes about four tonnes of krill a day.”
The blue whale is not only the most sizeable on our planet, but also the loudest! The World Wildlife Fund states blue whales are “louder than a jet engine. Their calls reach 188 decibels, while a jet reaches 140 decibels. Their low-frequency whistle can be heard for hundreds of miles and is probably used to attract other blue whales.” It is also believed their range of vocalisations, along with their excellent hearing, is used to sonar-navigate the dark depths of the oceans.
An animal of this monumental size is surely at the top of the food chain in the ecosystem where it lives. The species was once abundant in almost all the Earth’s oceans; however, blue whale hunting (banned in 1966) has resulted in a drastic population decline, pushing it to the brink of extinction.
These whales, however, do have few predators and sometimes are attacked by killer whales and sharks.
Blue whales have adapted for life in the ocean. They have tapered bodies to move through the water, powerful flukes for swimming and blue-grey colour which blends seamlessly with the water.
These enormous whales also have incredibly long lifespans! National Geographic states, “Scientists have discovered that by counting the layers of a deceased whale’s wax-like earplugs, they can get a close estimate of the animal’s age. The oldest blue whale found using this method was determined to be around 110 years old. Average lifespan is estimated at around 80 to 90 years.”
Although blue whales are protected, their populations today still face threats, including climate change, ship strikes, ocean pollution and noise and entanglement in fishing gear. These giants have been classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
According to fossil records, these gigantic animals roamed the oceans as far back as 1.5 million years ago! They continue to play an important role in the overall health of the marine environment.
Seeing a blue whale swim carefree in the ocean would surely be a breath-taking sight. However, in order to have a chance of one day catching a glimpse of such an impressive creature, protection of this species and their habitats is key.
Follow my work with animals:
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: @zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan