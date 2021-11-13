X amount ah sweetness

Cocoa of the future with soca-infused chocolate
That’s the vision of the expanding Montanos’ Chocolate Company says family matriarch Elizabeth “Lady” Montano.
Lady Montano’s famous son, soca star Machel Montano, may be the face of their company’s brand, but she insists the overall vision is to build an all-inclusive family legacy that will last generations.
“We decided to go into it as a family business involving the three generations. Generation one Monty (her husband) and I; generation two Marcus (her elder son) and his wife Elesha Montano; Machel and his wife Renee Montano; and generation three - our grandchildren - Raylon, Nicholas, Meledi, Malaya, Marley and Micha,” Lady Montano explained during a chat with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
The Montanos moved one step closer to securing their chocolatey future with the recent opening of the Montanos Chocolate Factory in Arouca. Their Machel Montano 60 per cent chocolates were previously made at another commissioned factory.
That phenomenal rate of growth has not gone unnoticed. Montanos Chocolates, established in 2014, has been nominated for the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year award.
Their newfound production, independence and recognition means they can not only increase production quotas, but also collaborate more extensively with other stakeholders in the re-emerging cocoa sector, Lady Montano said.
“With the autonomy we can expand the business and work towards building the economy by earning foreign exchange and most importantly it gives us the opportunity to build partnerships and collaborate more extensively with others. It is also an opportunity to assist the farmers to develop a more sustainable business themselves by providing assistance through our new facility,” Lady Montano explained.
The Montano matriarch has long championed the call for greater investment in this country’s cocoa sector. T&T produces the Trinitario cocoa bean, which is highly regarded as one of the best on the global market.
Montanos chocolates have already reached out to the CDC (Cocoa Development Centre) about forming a partnership and sharing knowledge and resources, Lady Montano said.
“It forms part of building the Montano legacy and provides us with contributing to the revitalisation of the cocoa industry in an even bigger way. The surrounding community is also involved in terms of employment. Our staff is made up of mainly women. People from Arouca, Arima, Las Lomas, Maloney, Sangre Grande and Trincity,” Lady Montano said.
Writing a new cocoa chapter
Montanos Chocolates provides the family with a unique opportunity to create a national impact and champion the global emergence of another sector in T&T, Marcus Montano said.
“We are excited to now write our chapter in the rejuvenation of the industry and given another opportunity as patriots, to contribute to another sector that would bring joy and build pride to the people or T&T,” the elder Montano son said.
The idea of laying the foundation for the next generation of their extended group of family and close friends is equally motivating Marcus added.
“It excites us as parents to also do for our kids, what our parents did for us. Our parents had two children, but raised several, if we don’t do the same, we learned nothing. As with our music, we plan to do great things with our chocolate.
“We have new products, new ideas, we have put together some of the best teams both in the administration and manufacturing of the chocolate and are all excited to test the boundaries. One of our main goals is to reach out to the community, farmers and the CDC to assist with their goals and ease some of the problems facing the industry, while creating employment and contributing to the environment,” Marcus added.
Lady Montano, meanwhile, revealed that their recent steps forward were all calculated during the lockdown months of the ongoing pandemic. With restrictions on movement slowing their retail sales they opted to invest in retooling and training staff.
As a direct result of that investment, they have expanded their offerings to include cocoa butter and cocoa powder, Lady Montano said.
“Now that business is opening up, we have started working with other small businesses in partnership or collaborations using our products. So, the public can look forward to some exciting things happening. Our goal is to work together to achieve an exciting result. We are also building our export capacity also through collaborations with overseas companies. We have some interesting offers in the US and Canada. We are looking towards expanding our presence in the Caricom market and we are working with Exportt to achieve this goal.
“Our family and our company believe that whatever you are doing you must aim for excellence. Once you do this you will be recognised. Commitment, sacrifice and hard work will assist in that recognition. Well we have been in the chocolate business since 2014, seven years. We have laboured hard as a family. Once we start something it’s full throttle,” Lady Montano concluded.