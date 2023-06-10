XAV’s ‘Xhilarating’ sound

An idyllic laid back island groove.
That’s the encapsulating energy that emanates from Tobago-born singer/songwriter XAV.
Born Xavier Edwards in the sleepy coastline town of Roxborough, on the southern side of the sister isle, XAV makes music to sway souls. The 30-year-old purveyor of positive messages is determined to lead a musical revolution that redefines the image of the island’s musical product.
“Right now we are reigniting the live music culture from the ground level in Tobago,” a passionate XAV told the Kitcharee.
The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Public Sector Management and Social Development Policy graduate, says he has teamed with British-born, Tobago-raised singer Qua The Original (Aniqua Richards-Lafeuillee) and Chalmer John and others, as well as musicians Kiwan Landreth-Smith, Shervion Forbes, Asher Koo, Khaydon Chapman and Savio Providence, to help bring his vision to fruition.
“Recently we’ve been doing more small-scale live shows to connect directly with our tribe and share the collective energy. We are curating a live music movement for people to really feel and heal. We are sharing music that is rich in soul, substance and riddim. We want people to dance, cry, reflect and grow. We are channelling energy into making music that is both transformational as well as entertaining,” XAV continued excitedly.
XAV is a born entertainer. Music is literally in his DNA, having grown up in a family of instrumentalists and singers. Remarkably, he admits to only truly falling in love with rhythm and sound during his secondary school years at Bishop’sHigh School in Scarborough.
“I didn’t take any real interest in it (music) in my early years. I had an informal start free-styling in the corridors of Bishop’s High, where I realised my gift with words and storytelling. My official entry into the music world wasn’t until many years later when I had a bolt of, what I could only describe as, Divine inspiration,” he revealed.
That celestial nudge came six years ago in 2017. XAV recorded and released a 13-track debut album entitled The Live Free Project. His singles “Where We Come From (Tobago)”, “REAL” and “Blessings” made him a household name on the island.
“This project was primarily inspired by my journey to self-discovery and desire to create music that can ignite the same in others,” he recalled of his breakthrough moment.
Developing a ‘futuristic
and expansive’ sound
XAV says his team is laser focused on creating what he deems a “futuristic and expansive” sound. His upcoming sophomore album will take local audiences on a deep dive into this new experimental music, he added.
“The new music has pushed our creative boundaries. It’s different and it’s fun, an intriguing new sound that we are exploring.
“Whilst building on existing foundations, we have experimented heavily without rules or genre boundaries to form a unique synergy. I don’t think I can put the music in any specific category, and to me that’s what gives it the potential to be truly revolutionary. I’m excited to share what we’ve been working on in the coming months,” he beamed.
The emergence of a new sound out of Tobago, however, is not about competing with existing and evolving sounds in Trinidad, he maintained. In fact, XAV says his sound can complement existing musical hybrids in Trinidad. He singled out genre-bending acts Freetown Collective, Jimmy October (L’Shun Emmanuel), Kalpee (Christian Kalpee), Coutain (Denzil Coutain), Annalie Prime and Nigeria-born T&T-based act Adesoga (Odunmbaku Somorin) as ideal collaborators.
“To me it’s not so much about Tobago versus Trinidad but more so about the resonance of the music. A good record is a good record. What moves you, moves you,” XAV said.
XAV says he is inspired to continue to create with the knowledge that “the world is ready for something new”.
“I am a creator, so my plan is to continue to create. My team and I are trusting the process. I think whether it be Trinidad, the Caribbean, North America, Europe or Africa, people on the whole are ready for something new.
“As the people evolve, so does the music. More people are waking up to, and living in their truth. Naturally, there is a greater demand, desire and need for music that speaks to that. That’s what we are making, and we are preparing to tour once the new music is released. We are going to bring that energy to the people. The energy is flowing strong, and we are eager to share it.