Xbox helps in a crisis

Orlando Octave is vibrating on what is for him a new philosophical frequency.

Octave recently embarked on a spiritual journey. The groovy soca artiste’s open search for “truth and enlightenment” led him through the teachings of Christianity, Islam and Hinduism then eventually towards the Hebrew Israelites – a group who believe they are the descendants of the ancient Israelites written of in the Torah and Bible.

Octave was introduced to their teachings by a friend in 2014. He developed a deeper understanding for the group’s philosophy during a pilgrimage he made to Israel in 2016.