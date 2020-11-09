Xbox ‘opens’ today

NEW GAME: A new first-person sci-fi shooter that also sees players wield a sword and fight fantasy monsters, Bright Memory: Infinite is developed by just a single developer, Zeng Xiancheng, who makes up the entirety of FYQD Personal Studio. It’s been on Steam Early Access for a while, but it’ll be jumping to Xbox Series X, too (where it’ll take advantage of things like DirectX Raytracing for effects).