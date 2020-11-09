Xbox ‘opens’ today

GAMERS around the world will today be able to jump into the next generation of gaming with the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Gamers are very excited about the launch of the latest and greatest consoles, and used it as an excuse for celebrations, both live and virtual, around the globe. Don’t have that new console yet? Not to worry – you won’t need one to join in as the makers kick off the next generation in style.
Global celebration livestream
The biggest of the launch-day events is the official livestream, which gives all an opportunity to celebrate and connect with Xbox fans by doing what they all love to do: play games. Today, Microsoft is inviting all Xbox fans around the world to celebrate, connect, and play together.
People are invited to play alongside Team Xbox from their homes around the world, using their devices. Participants will get to take a closer look at the next generation of games, hear the stories of people who make them, and play along with them.
Microsoft invites gamers to tune in to the global livestream in celebration of play today at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming.
“During the livestream, you’ll see more on lots of next-generation games, including Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Watch Dogs: Legion, Tetris Effect Connected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Falconeer, Grounded, The Medium, Dirt5, Halo MCC, Bright Memory, and Scarlet Nexus.
“We’ll also be highlighting some of the members of the Xbox community, with testimonials from Xbox Ambassadors, MVPs, Xbox FanFest attendees, and our very own Team Xbox members about what this moment means to them.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans won’t want to miss Johnny Silverhand’s induction into the Xbox Walk of Fame.
“To celebrate the occasion, viewers will be able to control a 20-foot replica of Johnny’s iconic Silverhand live during the stream, using nothing but emojis,” Microsoft stated in an Xbox Wire release.
Cyberpunk in-line asset
Want to look fresh in some new gear? Microsoft will be sharing a first look at its new Xbox Gear Launch Collection, complete with timed discounts, exclusive products, and free gear drops.
“We’ll also be highlighting partners such as Taco Bell, Monster Energy Drink, Samsung, and the Foot Locker family of brands.
“We’ve also got a special treat for fans who attend our virtual FanFest. Login or register as an Xbox FanFest fan at https://www.xbox.com/fanfest and opt-in for a chance to win exclusive prizing such as a custom Xbox Series X Fridge, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
“During the livestream, we’re partnering with our friends at Make-A-Wish® International to support communities around the world through Softgiving™. We’re bringing back #GiveWithXbox, and starting at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET today, every donation made to Make-A-Wish International during the livestream will automatically enter them for a chance to win a Game Pass Ultimate three-month subscription or one of three HyperX Cloud Alpha headsets.”
For more information and to join in giving back to families, please visit the event donation page.
“Finally, while we can’t be together in person, we will bring our fans together virtually. Fans will upload a selfie to create our launch fan mosaic, with the final image being revealed during the livestream,” Microsoft stated.